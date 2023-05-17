Carson Denham pitches Arcadia to MAC Freedom title: College notebook

Arcadia University pitcher Carson Denham was named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom first team Monday.

Denham, a Cape May Tech graduate, is 7-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 innings.

Denham opened the MAC Freedom championship series, a 6-2 win over Misericordia, with a seven-inning, one-run performance. He allowed six hits and struck out one. Logan Petty (Mainland Regional) singled and scored.

In a 3-2 win over Misericordia in the title game, Hunter Sibley (Millville) allowed two runs and and struck out three in five innings of relief to earn the decision.

Arcadia earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament and will play at 10 a.m. Friday against Susquehanna.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) hit a two-run double in Ball State's 14-8 loss to Miami.

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) hit a two-run single in Boston College's 12-3 win over Villanova.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out two in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in Hofstra's 10-4 win over UMass Lowell.

Josiah Ragsdale (St. Augustine Prep) singled and scored in Iona's 13-3 loss to St. John's. In an 8-5 loss to Niagara, Ragsdale hit a three-run homer. Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) doubled and scored. In a 10-6 win over Niagara, Ragsdale had two hits, a run and an RBI. In an 8-4 win over Niagara, Pasquale hit a two-run single and scored, and Ragsdale scored two runs.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) allowed five runs and struck out two in four innings and got the win in Maryland, Baltimore County's 11-7 victory over Albany.

Donovan Gevers (Egg Harbor Township) pitched two-thirds of a shutout inning in Maryland Eastern Shore's 14-2 loss to Stonehill.

Holden deJong (St. Augustine) struck out one in two scoreless innings in New Jersey Institute of Technology's 5-4 loss to Maine.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) struck out three in two scoreless innings to get the win in North Carolina's 5-4 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit a solo homer and a single in Old Dominion's 4-1 loss to East Carolina. He singled and scored in a 25-6 loss to James Madison. He had two hits in a 6-4 loss to James Madison. He had two hits and scored in an 8-5 win over James Madison.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) hit a two-run homer in Penn's 10-9 win over Delaware. He singled and scored in an 8-3 win over Columbia. He hit a game-tying RBI single in the ninth inning of an 8-7 win over Columbia.

Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) allowed one run and struck out three in three innings of Rider's 2-1 win over Duke.

In Rutgers' 5-4 win over Illinois, Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed one run and struck out six in six innings to get the win. Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) scored twice. In a 3-0 win over Illinois, Jordan Sweeney (EHT) went 3 for 4.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Saint Joseph's in a 15-3 win over Rhode Island.

Devin Sharkey (Mainland Regional) struck out one in a scoreless inning in Stony Brook's 9-5 loss to Sacred Heart.

Frankie Wright (EHT) struck out six and allowed two hits and two walks in five scoreless innings to get the win in Wagner's 14-2 victory over Norfolk State.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) struck out one in a perfect inning in West Virginia's 9-8 win over Pittsburgh. He struck out three in 3 2/3 scoreless innings for his first collegiate win in a 5-3 victory over Texas Tech.

Nate Goranson (Millville) singled and scored in William & Mary's 8-5 win over Northeastern. He hit a three-run double in a 6-5 win over Northeastern.

Bloomfield's Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) was named to the All-Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference second team last week.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) hit a two-run homer and an RBI double in Frostburg State's 10-6 win over West Liberty in the Mountain East Tournament. He hit a two-run homer in a 12-8 loss to Charleston.

Garrett Musey (Millville) singled and scored in Goldey-Beacom's 10-4 win over Post in the CACC Tournament.

Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) allowed four runs and struck out three in 7 1/3 innings in Cabrini's 5-4 win over Marymount in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) had two hits, score one run and drove in one in Immaculata's 15-1 win over Nuemann in the Atlantic East Tournament. He singled and scored twice in a 9-2 win over Cabrini. Immaculata won the conference title and advanced to the D-III Tournament.

Josh Finger (Vineland) had two hits and an RBI in Neumann's 9-2 loss to Immaculata.

Ursinus' Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) was named to the All-Centennial Conference second team last week.