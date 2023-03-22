Carson Denham, Hunter Sibley pitch well in three Arcadia wins: College notebook

Two former Cape-Atlantic League pitchers were instrumental in three of the Arcadia University baseball team’s four wins last week.

In a 3-1 win over North Central, Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) allowed one run and struck out 10 in eight innings. Hunter Sibley (Millville) struck out one to get the save.

In a 1-0 victory over Wilkes, Sibley struck out three in the last two innings to get the win. In a 7-4 win over Wilkes, Sibley struck out one to get the save.

On Monday, Denham was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Pitcher of the Week.

Matthew Rivera (Holy Spirit) hit an RBI single, a double and scored in Ball State’s 14-2 win over Toledo. He went 3 for 7 with two homers and six RBIs in a 19-16 win over Toledo.

Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) singled, doubled and scored in Boston College’s 19-8 loss to Florida State. He hit a two-run single and scored in an 8-2 win over Florida State.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) got two hits in Dayton’s 12-8 loss to Ohio State.

Joseph Acosta (Vineland) struck out one in a scoreless inning in East Tennessee State’s 13-4 win over Tennessee Tech.

Gannon Brady (Ocean City) struck out two in a shutout inning in Fordham’s 11-1 win over Lafayette.

Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) doubled and drove in two runs in Iona’s 15-5 loss to Saint Joseph’s. In a 13-0 loss to Saint Joseph’s, Alex Hunt (St. Augustine Prep) struck out two in a shutout inning.

Brian Furey (St. Augustine) singled and scored in Navy’s 17-4 loss to Bucknell.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) allowed two runs and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 2-1 in North Carolina’s 16-3 win over Charlotte.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit an RBI single and scored in Old Dominion’s 13-0 win over Princeton. He had two hits, three RBIs and two runs in a 23-0 win over Princeton. He singled and scored in a 5-3 win over Louisiana Monroe.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) hit a pair of RBI doubles, tripled and scored three runs in Penn’s 15-5 win over Villanova. He had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in a 19-4 win over UMass.

In Rider’s 5-3 win over Radford, PJ Craig (Barnegat) allowed two runs and struck out one in four innings. Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) pitched a shutout inning.

In Rutgers’ 5-4 win over Kennesaw State, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) had two hits and an RBI. Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) scored. In a 23-6 win over Mercer, Sweeney went 4 for 6 with two doubles, a homer, six RBIs and four runs. Cohen singled and scored twice. In an 11-9 loss to Mercer, Cohen had two hits and an RBI. Sweeney added two hits and a run. Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed three runs and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings. In a 3-2 win over Mercer, Cohen singled and scored, and Sweeney singled and hit an RBI sacrifice fly.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) got two hits and scored for Saint Joseph’s in a 10-9 loss to Notre Dame. He went 3 for 3 with a run and three RBIs in a 15-5 win over Iona. He hit an RBI double and scored three runs in a 16-6 win over Iona. He had three hits, two runs and two RBIs in a 13-0 win over Iona.

Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out one in four innings to get the win in Stony Brook’s 15-11 victory over Charleston.

Tommy Finnegan (Ocean City) allowed three runs and struck out four in the final three innings to get the save for St. John’s in a 15-5 win over Quinnipiac.

Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) doubled in Villanova’s 7-6 win over Rider. He had two hits and an RBI in an 11-3 loss to Rider. He hit a single and a double in a 4-0 loss to Rider.

Frankie Wright (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings to get the win in Wagner’s 6-4 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Nate Goranson (Millville) had two runs and an RBI in William & Mary’s 34-1 win over Norfolk State.

In Barton’s 11-0 win over Virginia State, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) hit a two-run homer and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Ryan McIsaac (Millville), tripled, scored and drove in a run, and Ryan Beebe (Hammonton) had two hits and two runs. In a 21-9 loss to Erskine, McIsaac went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Gonzalez hit a three-run homer, and Beebe singled, scored twice and drove in a run. In a 6-2 win over Erskine, McIsaac hit an RBI double and a single. Beebe had a hit and an RBI, and Gonzalez got a hit and scored. In a 13-10 win over Erskine, McIsaac had a hit and three runs. Beebe had two hits, a run and an RBI. Gonzalez hit an RBI double and a single.

In Bloomfield’s 18-4 win over Lincoln, Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) scored two runs, and Angel Murray (EHT) added a hit and a run.

Matt Vernieri (Barnegat) entered in the second inning and allowed an unearned run and struck out eight over eight innings to get the win in Bloomsburg’s 7-5 victory over Lock Haven.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) allowed three runs and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings of relief in Frostburg State’s 9-5 loss to Concord.

Stephen Restuccio (Hammonton) struck out two in two shutout innings in West Chester’s 16-5 win over Jefferson.

Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) hit an RBI single and scored in Alvernia’s 24-3 win over Eastern.

Blake Ramos (Millville) singled and scored twice in Delaware Valley’s 23-5 loss to Misericordia.

Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) hit a double, an RBI single and scored twice in Eastern’s 13-6 loss to Lebanon Valley.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) hit an RBI single and scored in Immaculata’s 16-8 loss to Haverford.

Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) struck out five in five shutout innings to earn the win in Kean’s 3-1 victory over SUNY New Paltz.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) hit a two-run double and scored in McDaniel’s 11-9 win over Cairn. He had two hits, two runs and four RBIs in a 23-10 win over New England College and two hits, a run and an RBI in an 8-1 victory over Hood.

Dylan Oliver (Ocean City) struck out one in a shutout inning in Rutgers-Camden’s 7-1 win over Suffolk. In a 17-2 win over Plymouth State, Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 4 with a triple and four runs. In a 10-4 win over Salem State, Antonicello hit an RBI single and a double and scored twice. In a 20-3 win over Cairn, Antonicello hit a three-run homer.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Ursinus’ 6-3 win over Salisbury.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed four runs, three earned, and struck out four in six innings to get the win in William Paterson’s 14-4 victory over St. Scholastica. He allowed three runs and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings in a 9-7 loss to Wisconsin-La Crosse.

In Harford Community College’s 29-5 win over SUNY Sullivan, Brody Levin (Mainland) went 3 for 3 with a double, a homer, three runs and three RBIs. Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) hit a grand slam and a single and scored three runs.

Jimmy Kurtz (Buena Regional) had two doubles and an RBI in Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland’s 4-1 loss to Oakton. In a 9-7 win over Rockland, Enzo Descalzi (Vineland) struck out two in 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief to get the victory. In a 12-8 loss to Delgado, Jack Peacock (St. Augustine) had two hits and two RBIs.