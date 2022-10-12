Caroline Gallagher, Maggie Cella leading Cabrini field hockey: College notebook

Caroline Gallagher and Maggie Cella continue to be key scorers for the Cabrini University field hockey team.

In Cabrini’s 9-2 win over Manhattanville, Cella (Holy Spirit H.S.) scored twice, and Gallagher (Middle Township) had a goal and two assists. Makayla Hueber (Lower Cape May Regional) was in net for 11 minutes, 29 seconds of shutout play.

The Cavaliers improved to 8-3.

Gallagher, a junior midfielder and last year’s Atlantic East Conference Player of the Year, leads her team with 14 goals and seven assists for 35 points. Cella, a freshman forward, is tied for third with 14 points (five goals, four assists).

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made six saves in Lehigh’s 2-1 win over Villanova. She made four in a 3-2 win over Bucknell.

Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) had an assist in Monmouth’s 5-0 win over Columbia.

Rachel Papernik (Pinelands Regional) scored in Quinnipiac’s 4-1 loss to Saint Joseph’s.

Juliana Donato (Schalick; Lawrence Township, Cumberland County, resident) had an assist in Kutztown’s 3-2 win over Mansfield.

Chloe Prettyman (Ocean City) scored in Shippensburg’s 6-0 win over Slippery Rock.

Cheyenne Avallino (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 6-1 loss to St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Shannon DeCosta (Ocean City) had two defensive saves in The College of New Jersey’s 3-1 win over Kean.

Men’s soccer

Trevor Paone (Ocean City) had an assist in East Stroudsburg’s 6-2 loss to Bloomsburg.

Matt Brook (Ocean City) scored in Arcadia’s 2-1 loss to Lycoming.

Brian Sharkey (St. Augustine Prep) scored twice in Cabrini’s 7-1 win over Marywood.

Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) scored in Drew’s 2-0 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Michael Balestriere (St. Augustine) had an assist in Immaculata’s 2-1 loss to Elizabethtown. In a 6-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Balestriere had a goal and an assist, and Collin Hassay (Lower Cape May) had an assist.

Eddie Proud (Middle Township) assisted on Neumann’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Cabrini.

Women’s soccer

Faith Slimmer (Ocean City) had an assist in Charleston’s 2-1 loss to Elon.

Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) scored in Drexel’s 3-2 win over Hofstra. She scored twice in a 4-4 draw with Stony Brook.

Sunni DiElmo (Pinelands) had an assist in La Salle’s 3-1 win over Fordham.

Summer Reimet (Ocean City) scored in Monmouth’s 3-1 win over Hampton.

Siani Magruder (EHT) played all 90 minutes on defense to help New Jersey Institute of Technology beat Delaware State 4-0.

Dakota Fielder (Lacey Township) had an assist in Charleston Southern’s 2-2 draw with High Point.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made seven saves in Alvernia’s 3-0 loss to Lebanon Valley. She made 11 saves in a 2-0 loss to Messiah.

Anna Bond (Middle Township) had an assist in Cabrini’s 2-0 win over Neumann. For Neumann, Leona Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made nine saves.

In Montclair State’s 8-0 win over John Hay, Aileen Cahill (Pinelands) scored three times, and Niki Danz (EHT) scored once.

Julianna Girodano (Millville) assisted on twin Olivia Giordano’s (Millville) goal in Rowan’s 2-0 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Men’s cross country

Thomas Jefferson placed seventh among 20 teams at the DeSales Invitational. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was 18th in the 8K in 26:37.9. Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 45th (27:37.6). Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was 67th (28:10.6), Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) 99th (28:57.1) and Ryan Kopervos (Absegami) 132nd (29:58.5).

Men’s golf

Noah Petracci (Hammonton) shot a three-round 246 (85-76-85) to place 26th for seventh-place Thomas Jefferson at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Championships. Matthew Dolan (Lacey Township) was 28th with a 250 (82-81-87). At the Dickinson Invitational, Dolan was 42nd with a 13-over-par 85.

Women’s golf

Hamilton’s Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 22nd with a two-round 166 (85-81) at the New England Small College Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship Qualifier in Belchertown, Massachusetts. Hamilton was fourth in a field of eight teams and qualified for the championship next April.

Westminster’s Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) finished 12th at the Thiel Invitational with an 82. Westminster topped the five-team field.

Women’s volleyball

In Georgian Court’s 3-0 loss to Southern Connecticut State, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had six digs, and Emma Gildea (Southern) had two kills. Alexa Houston (Pinelands) added two digs. In a 3-1 loss to Jefferson, Sprankle had 11 digs, Gildea had three kills, and Houston added a kill and two digs. In a 3-1 loss to Bridgeport, Sprankle had five digs, and Gildea contributed four kills.

Bri Otto (Southern) had five digs in Kean’s 3-0 win over Mount Saint Vincent.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had five kills, eight digs and two assists in New Jersey City’s 3-0 loss to Montclair State. She had two kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 loss to Penn State-Berks. She had four kills, 12 digs and three assists in a 3-1 win over Albright.