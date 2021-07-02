 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinals release Lower Cape May grad Matt Szczur
0 comments

Cardinals release Lower Cape May grad Matt Szczur

{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Szczur's first at-bat

Chicago Cubs Matt Szczur (41) hits into a fielder's choice in his first major-league at-bat during the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Sunday in New York. The Chicago Cubs won 2-1. Szczur was released by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

 John Minchillo

Matt Szczur was released by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

The 2007 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate hit .186 in 102 at-bats for the Cardinals' triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. He has not reached the majors since 2018 when he played for the San Diego Padres.

Szczur started his career with Chicago Cubs in 2014. The 31-year-old outfielder was traded to the Padres during the 2017 season. He spent the 2019 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks' triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada. He suffered an oblique injury that season, limiting him to 44 games.

Szczur then singed a minor-league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, not playing a game in 2020 as the minor league seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Phillies released him last June.

The Cardinals signed him in February. 

On Tuesday, just a day after being released, Szczur shared a graphic design he created on superrare.com. That, along with other designs he created, are available for purchase. 

"Life is a balancing act. The scale may tip in either direction at any time," Szczur said in the tweet. "Striving for a healthy, balanced lifestyle has allowed me to leave baseball emotions at the field and focus on my art, creativity, and imagination at home with my family. @SuperRare"

+1 
Matt Szczur headshot 2019

SZCZUR

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News