Cardinals release Lower Cape May grad Matt Szczur

Matt Szczur was released by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

The 2007 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate hit .186 in 102 at-bats for the Cardinals' triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. He has not reached the majors since 2018 when he played for the San Diego Padres.

Szczur started his career with Chicago Cubs in 2014. The 31-year-old outfielder was traded to the Padres during the 2017 season. He spent the 2019 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks' triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada. He suffered an oblique injury that season, limiting him to 44 games.

Szczur then singed a minor-league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, not playing a game in 2020 as the minor league seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Phillies released him last June.

The Cardinals signed him in February.

On Tuesday, just a day after being released, Szczur shared a graphic design he created on superrare.com. That, along with other designs he created, are available for purchase.

"Life is a balancing act. The scale may tip in either direction at any time," Szczur said in the tweet. "Striving for a healthy, balanced lifestyle has allowed me to leave baseball emotions at the field and focus on my art, creativity, and imagination at home with my family. @SuperRare"

