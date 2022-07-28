Card enthusiast Susan Lulgjuraj uses passion to build career, one of many vendors in Atlantic City this week

ATLANTIC CITY — Susan Lulgjuraj always collected sports cards.

Since she was young, she was fascinated with the hobby because it brought her closer and connected her with her favorite players and teams, such as the New York Yankees and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter.

“It's something I really enjoy,” the 42-year-old said. "It's my whole life."

Lulgjuraj turned that passion into a career.

The Yonkers, New York, native has been working in the sports card industry for 10 years, most recently with CSG Sports, which is one of the many vendors at the 42nd National Sports Collectors Convention this week at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The event, which features over 650 high-profile exhibitor booths from around the country, started Wednesday and concludes Sunday. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card expected to sell for $10 million is one of the many high-profile items at the convention, known as the National.

“It’s a very big part of my life,” said Lulgjuraj, who was a sports writer at The Press from 2004-12 before going to Beckett Media, which grades and certifies cards, as the national football, hockey and basketball editor for its magazine from 2012-14.

"I'm not in it for the value of it," added Lulgjuraj, who fell in love with Jeter after the Yankees won the World Series in 1996 and started collecting his card, along with others on that team. "Yes, cards are worth money, but for me it was never about the value. It's something that I enjoy."

Lulgjuraj then worked as a marketing communications manager for Topps for five years. She then worked at Goldin Auctions before joining CSG as a marketing manager last month.

CSG, which certifies and grades sports cards, comics, coins, stamps, nonsports trading card games and more, has a special display of Michael Jordan this week called “The Dynasty Collection.” The display features a game-worn shoe from each of the Hall of Famers’ six championship games. Some were singed.

CSG also had some rare Pokémon cards.

“I love it.” Lulgjuraj said about her new position. “Everyone here is incredible. Everyone is so super nice. They are knowledgeable and passionate about this industry. It was exactly what I was looking for.”

But collecting is not the only reason she enjoys the hobby.

In 2006, she started a blog with her friend, Marie Pecora, called “The Cardboard Problems.” That started Lulgjuraj's journey and also helped her to make connections and advance further in the industry. Pecora also works in the card industry and still collects.

Lulgjuraj met her husband because they shared an interest in collecting cards. Her husband Dan Good, who also worked at The Press with Lulgjuraj, initially approached her to discuss a box of cards.

Lulgjuraj and Good, who recently wrote a book called "Playing Through the Pain: Ken Caminiti and the Steroids Confession That Changed Baseball," have a son, Dean Good, who is 6.

Lulgjuraj has held a weekly Twitter segment, "card Chat" every Wednesday for 10 years. She has a different topic each week and receives great feedback as others are engaged and have fun. Her Twitter handle is @YanxChick.

“While cards are fun, I love cards and collecting and buying cards, the best part about it is actually the connections and the people you meet," Lulgjuraj said.

Along with her best friend and husband, she met many others through the industry, including CSG Vice President Andy Broome. Lulgjuraj and Broome worked together at Beckett, and have known each other for 10 years and remained in contact.

Broome enjoys just being able to sit down with her and just talk about cards.

"I always hoped to work with Susan again," Broome said. "She is a very important part of this industry. She knows a lot of people and she knows how it works. The great thing about Susan is that she has a passion and love for this industry. … It would be hard to find anyone more passionate about the industry than Susan. You can see the passion in her work."

"And she cares about the industry," added Broome, who called Lulgjuraj "an approachable person. You won't find a more genuine person in the industry."

Lulgjuraj has been to 10 National Sports Collectors Conventions, except 2016, the last time the event was in Atlantic City. Her son was born around that time, so she could not attend.

Booths from around the country filled 400,000 square feet of the Atlantic City Convention Center, so it's a good thing the event is five days. There is ample amount of time to check out mostly everything, Lulgjuraj said.

Some other items included game-worn jerseys and autographed merchandise.

“You probably always miss something, but it is still great. I was so excited to come back here. I love this area. I love everything about Atlantic City," said Lulgjuraj, who added the event is such a big deal because it features all the high-profile booths from around the nation in the same room, which doesn't always happen.

The event continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

"I love it," Lulgjuraj said about her career. "I couldn't be happier."