Cape May Tech boys soccer team gets first victory of season: Roundup

The Cape May Tech boys soccer team earned its first victory of the season Monday by beating visiting Wildwood Catholic Academy 6-3.

Adam Dille led the Hawks (1-5) with three goals and an assist.

Nick Boehm added two goals and an assist, and Danny Martin had one goal and an assist. Matt Panzini got two assists, and Stephen Gittle had one. Lucas Gehring made 16 saves for the win. Tech led 2-0 at halftime.

Wildwood Catholic fell to 0-3.

Millville 5, Cumberland Regional 1: Shawn McCarthy scored three goals for the visiting Thunderbolts (5-2) in the nonleague game.

Jeremiah Nunez added a goal and two assists, and Terron Stevenson had a goal and an assist. Jesiah Cruz had an assist. Matthew Sooy made three saves for the win.

The score was 3-1 at halftime.

Kevin Baran scored for Cumberland off an assist by Jalen Ridgeway. Noe Angel had eight stops for the Colts (2-5).

Bridgeton 6, Salem 1: Brandon Tlatelpa scored twice and had an assist for visiting Bridgeton (4-3).