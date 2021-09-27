 Skip to main content
Cape May Tech boys soccer team gets first victory of season: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Cape May Tech boys soccer team gets first victory of season: Roundup

hslivesoccer.jpg

The Cape May Tech boys soccer team earned its first victory of the season Monday by beating visiting Wildwood Catholic Academy 6-3.

Adam Dille led the Hawks (1-5) with three goals and an assist.

Nick Boehm added two goals and an assist, and Danny Martin had one goal and an assist. Matt Panzini got two assists, and Stephen Gittle had one. Lucas Gehring made 16 saves for the win. Tech led 2-0 at halftime.

Wildwood Catholic fell to 0-3.

Millville 5, Cumberland Regional 1: Shawn McCarthy scored three goals for the visiting Thunderbolts (5-2) in the nonleague game.

Jeremiah Nunez added a goal and two assists, and Terron Stevenson had a goal and an assist. Jesiah Cruz had an assist. Matthew Sooy made three saves for the win.

The score was 3-1 at halftime.

Kevin Baran scored for Cumberland off an assist by Jalen Ridgeway. Noe Angel had eight stops for the Colts (2-5).

Bridgeton 6, Salem 1: Brandon Tlatelpa scored twice and had an assist for visiting Bridgeton (4-3).

Yasir Dawkins, Dawayne Small, Renee Barragan and Nazir Sandoval scored one goal apiece. Ervin Tlatelpa had two assists. Alex Perez Cruz had four saves for the victory.

Colin Roy made 14 saves for Salem (0-7).

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Spirit 5, Lower Cape May Regional 0: Ella Petrosh topped the visiting Spartans with three goals, and Jordan Finnerty and Taylor Murphy each scored once.

Morgan Keil recorded the shutout with four saves.

Girls tennis

Toms River South 5, Southern Regional 0

Singles-Emma Grunin d. Gabby Bates 7-5, 6-4; Janelle Blaszka d. Ella Brown 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Abbie Gresek d. Melissa Kolkhorst 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles-Rylee Hussey-Arianna Rios d. Andie Purks-Julie Simms 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; Angelina Devivi-Alexia Kaye d. Gabby Tapia-Maggie Arellano 6-2, 6-1.

Records-TRS 8-0; Southern 5-3.

