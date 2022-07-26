Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge set for Wednesday

The 14th Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge, a sprint triathlon, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Pete's beach in Cape May Point.

The race consists of a 1.3-mile beach run, a 1-mile paddleboard and a half-mile swim for female lifeguards. Thirty-five South Jersey guards are set to compete.

The event also has a team competition in which two guards enter as a team. It's scored like cross country. Sixteen teams have entered, including two each from the beach patrols of Avalon, Brigantine, Cape May, North Wildwood, Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

Jenna Parker of Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol, the 2021 individual winner of the race and a five-time champion, won't be able to compete due to a work obligation in New York.

Note: The Long Beach Township Women's Lifeguard Invitational, scheduled for Wednesday morning, was postponed due to the low ocean water temperatures. The event will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.