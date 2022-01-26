Cape May Court House resident Kevin Bramble makes Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame

Kevin Bramble of Cape May Court House received a big honor recently for his years as a Paralympic Winter Games gold medalist and world champion in sit-ski downhill racing.
Bramble, 49, was inducted to the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame on Dec. 12 in Breckenridge, Colorado. The awards banquet and ceremony were part of a weeklong event called the Hartford Ski Spectacular.
"Being in the Hall of Fame is pretty cool. It's an honor," said Bramble, a 1990 Middle Township High School graduate who was paralyzed from the waist down in 1994 in a snowboarding accident. "I want to thank my parents (Bill and Joyce Bramble). Without their help and support, I could never been able to accomplish what I've been able to. At the ceremony, I thanked all my contributors, my family and friends. They gave me a glass plaque commemorating it."
Bramble made the NAS Hall of Fame in the winter competitor category. The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals (athletes and coaches) who have been active in international adaptive sports competition. Race results, team participation, innovative coaching techniques and event promotions are considered. Competitive racers and coaches must be retired from active racing or coaching for three years prior to nomination.
"My family moved to Lake Tahoe, and we lived there from 1994 to 2006," Bramble said. "That's how I got the skills to make the U.S. Disabled (Paralympic) Alpine Team. I made it off and on for 10 years."
In 2001, Bramble won the gold medal in sit-ski downhill at the World Cup in Snowbasin, Utah. He followed that by winning gold at the 2002 Paralympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also won the 2004 sit-ski downhill World Championship at Wildschaou, Austria, and gold again the 2006 Paralympics in Torino, Italy.
"The downhill is a blast," Bramble said. "You reach speeds up to 70 mph. It's the thrill I've been seeking all my life. The line that takes you back up the mountain can reach speeds of 67 mph and you're holding on."
The NAS Hall of Fame has two categories, "competitor' and 'contributor," and Bramble could have made it in either one. For about the past 20 years, he has owned a business called KBGOODZ, in which he builds and sells sports equipment for the disabled.
"I've tried to evolve the sit-ski over the years," Bramble said. "I built one for myself, and pretty soon I was selling them. I'm a competitor and a designer for other athletes."
Jeff Inouye, the ski program director of the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, used to coach Bramble. The BOEC is an adaptive skiing and snowboarding program for those disabled or with special needs.
"We use a lot of his mono-skis for our participants," Inouye said of Bramble. "Dozens of adaptive programs use his skis. He built mono-skis for adaptive skiing, and he built other types. He's very deserving to be in the Hall of Fame. He was one of the better ski racers as a participant, and he gave back to the adaptive community. He built equipment so they could get out on the hill."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
