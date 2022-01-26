Cape May Court House resident Kevin Bramble makes Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2001, Bramble won the gold medal in sit-ski downhill at the World Cup in Snowbasin, Utah. He followed that by winning gold at the 2002 Paralympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also won the 2004 sit-ski downhill World Championship at Wildschaou, Austria, and gold again the 2006 Paralympics in Torino, Italy.

"The downhill is a blast," Bramble said. "You reach speeds up to 70 mph. It's the thrill I've been seeking all my life. The line that takes you back up the mountain can reach speeds of 67 mph and you're holding on."

The NAS Hall of Fame has two categories, "competitor' and 'contributor," and Bramble could have made it in either one. For about the past 20 years, he has owned a business called KBGOODZ, in which he builds and sells sports equipment for the disabled.

"I've tried to evolve the sit-ski over the years," Bramble said. "I built one for myself, and pretty soon I was selling them. I'm a competitor and a designer for other athletes."

Jeff Inouye, the ski program director of the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, used to coach Bramble. The BOEC is an adaptive skiing and snowboarding program for those disabled or with special needs.

"We use a lot of his mono-skis for our participants," Inouye said of Bramble. "Dozens of adaptive programs use his skis. He built mono-skis for adaptive skiing, and he built other types. He's very deserving to be in the Hall of Fame. He was one of the better ski racers as a participant, and he gave back to the adaptive community. He built equipment so they could get out on the hill."

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.