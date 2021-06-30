Cape May County wins District 16 championship

Abbey Drake hit a walkoff single to lead the Cape May County 12-and-under softball team to a 5-4 victory over Hammonton to capture the District 16 championship Tuesday.
Elle Curvan scored the winning run.
The championship was a best-of-three series. Cape May County defeated Hammonton in Game 1 on Monday. The team finished undefeated in the tournament (8-0).
CMC features athletes from Middle and Dennis townships.
Grace Hall pitched a complete game to earn the win. She struck out nine and allowed just three hits. Dakota Laughlin and Curvan each had two hits. With the win, CMC advances to the Section 4 Tournament.
For Hammonton, Mary May Lampron struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings. She also had two hits.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.