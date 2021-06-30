 Skip to main content
Cape May County wins District 16 championship
The Cape May County 12-and-under softball team earned a 5-4 victory over Hammonton to capture the District 16 championship Tuesday. The championship was a best-of-three series. Cape May features athletes from Middle and Dennis townships.

Abbey Drake hit a walkoff single to lead the Cape May County 12-and-under softball team to a 5-4 victory over Hammonton to capture the District 16 championship Tuesday.

Elle Curvan scored the winning run.

The championship was a best-of-three series. Cape May County defeated Hammonton in Game 1 on Monday. The team finished undefeated in the tournament (8-0).

CMC features athletes from Middle and Dennis townships.

Grace Hall pitched a complete game to earn the win. She struck out nine and allowed just three hits. Dakota Laughlin and Curvan each had two hits. With the win, CMC advances to the Section 4 Tournament.

For Hammonton, Mary May Lampron struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings. She also had two hits.

