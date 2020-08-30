The Cape May County All Stars beat Hammonton 13-6 on Sunday in Game 1 of the District 16 Little League softball finals.
Cape May County was lead by left fielder Rebecca Baldwin who went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, and Jessica Mooney who pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts for the win.
For Hammonton, Mary Lampron went the distance with five strikeouts.
The Cape May County team comprises 12-and-under players from Lower Cape May, Middle Township, Upper Township and Greater Wildwood little leagues.
Game 1 was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to rain. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Hammonton and Game 3 will be in Middle on Thursday. Both games will be 7 p.m. starts.
The winner between CMC-Hammonton advances to the four-team, single-elimination Section 4 Tournament in Pennsville, which will start Sept. 11. The winner there advances to the state championships.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.