Cape May Co softball 3.jpeg

Charlotte Romberger hits balls to Sophia Brown, left, and Kahlan Schaffer during the Cape May County All Stars 12-and-under softball team’s practice this week.

 Provided

The Cape May County All Stars beat Hammonton 13-6 on Sunday in Game 1 of the District 16 Little League softball finals.

Cape May County was lead by left fielder Rebecca Baldwin who went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, and Jessica Mooney who pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts for the win.

For Hammonton, Mary Lampron went the distance with five strikeouts.

The Cape May County team comprises 12-and-under players from Lower Cape May, Middle Township, Upper Township and Greater Wildwood little leagues.

Game 1 was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to rain. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Hammonton and Game 3 will be in Middle on Thursday. Both games will be 7 p.m. starts.

The winner between CMC-Hammonton advances to the four-team, single-elimination Section 4 Tournament in Pennsville, which will start Sept. 11. The winner there advances to the state championships.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Tags

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments