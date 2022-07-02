Cape May County All Stars win District 16 title: Little League roundup

The Cape May County All-Stars 12-and-under softball team scored seven runs in the third inning Friday en route to a 13-1 victory over Hammonton and the District 16 championship.
Elle Curvan, Samantha Schaffer, Payton DeVecchis, Katie Creamer and Emma Gotwols all drove in runs during the rally. In the first inning, Autumn Cannon grounded out but drove in a run that the team an early 1-0 lead.
Dakota Laughlin pitched 3 2/3 innings. She struck out one, allowed only one run and two hits and walked one. CMC, which consists of players from Middle and Dennis townships, had eight hits and did not commit any errors.
Lyndsey McDevitt and DeVecchis each had two hits.
Maddy Ryan pitched three innings and struck out one for Hammonton.
Baseball
District 16 11U
Greater Wildwood 13, Linwood 2: Will Auty pitched a four-inning complete game and allowed two hits to earn the win. He had a hit and two RBIs. Drew Robinson added three RBIs and two hits. Gabe Volpe added three runs, two hits and an RBI.
Greater Wildwood will play Stafford Township in the District 16 title game Tuesday.
