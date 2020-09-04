The Cape May County All Stars beat Hammonton 4-1 to capture the 12-and-under District 16 championship Thursday.
CMC swept Hammonton in the best-of-five series to win the title.
Jessica Mooney was the winning pitcher. She threw a complete game with seven strikeouts. Mooney also had an RBI. Juliet Thompson went 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
Mooney was the winning pitcher in all three games.
Cape May County consists of the top 12-and-under girls from the Lower Cape May, Middle Township, Upper Township and Greater Wildwood little leagues.
With the win, CMC advances to the four-team, single-elimination Section 4 Tournament in Pennsville, Salem County, scheduled to start Sept. 11.
The sectional tournament winner will advance to the state championship.
“I’m very proud of each and every one of the girls,” Lower Cape May Little League President and CMC All-Star manager Joseph Schaffer said. “We had a few standout performances, and I know it is cliche to say, but it really was a team win. Each girl contributed either with their offense or defense and the coaching staff (assistants Gene Hall and Nick Baldwin) was indispensable.”
Little League canceled its baseball and softball World Series in all divisions, but allowed each state the option to conduct a state tournament, which some New Jersey districts viewed as a golden opportunity.
But with local restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some leagues and districts were not permitted to operate.
Lower Cape May Little League, however, was allowed and had a shortened regular season. The league then looked at options to join the state tournament and included others that did not have a team.
Hall led Middle Township to the Middle Township 12U District 16 championship last summer. Middle Township also had a shortened regular season.
Thompson, an infielder, and catcher Charlotte Romberger were both on the Middle championship team last year. Mooney plays for Upper Township. The CMC team mainly consists of 11-year-olds.
“We honestly didn’t think we could win being as young as we are,” Schaffer said, “but we are looking forward to the challenge ahead of us in the sectional tournament.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.