Cape May conference to explore impact of the Negro League
Cape May conference to explore impact of the Negro League

The story of baseball's Negro League is the story of America, according to Belinda Manning.

“It's the story of resiliency in terms of Black people surviving, especially during the time of the Negro League,” she says.

Belinda's father, Max Manning, was a standout pitcher from Pleasantville with a sidearm fastball. He played in the league between 1938 and 1949. Nicknamed Dr. Cyclops because of the thick glasses he wore, Manning helped pitch the Newark Eagles to a Negro World Series title in 1946.

The league disbanded 73 years ago, but the impact the players and teams had on baseball, and on the American public, will be brought back to life during the Cape May Negro League Conference, Oct. 26-28 at Convention Hall. “Out of the Shadows ... Into the Light” will be an opportunity for fans of baseball and non-sports fans interested in a unique time in history to hear from authors and historians about the league that had roots in southern New Jersey, with teams like the Atlantic City Bacharachs and the Cape May Giants. The conference is being presented by the Cape May Historical Society, Cape May MAC, Congress Hall and the Mad Batter restaurant.

Speakers will include Jerrold Casway, a retired history professor who specializes in 19th century baseball; sportswriter and author Gaylon H. White; Sydnei SmithJordan, artist of many Black baseball stars; and local historian Mike Everett. Belinda Manning was scheduled to speak at the conference, but her concerns about COVID-19 are preventing her from attending.

Belinda Manning, who still lives in Pleasantville, believes the existence of the Negro League had a significant influence on the sport and on society that goes beyond the baseball diamond.

“It is bigger than the game,” she believes. She points to the time of the league, between 1920 and 1950, when America faced the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl and the start of World War ll. A Library of Congress report said no group was hit harder during that period than African Americans, who also faced discrimination and segregation.

“In spite of that, you had men who were able to still dream and create a reality around those dreams,” she says. “That's a magical thing to me.”

One of those men was her father.

“I was going to speak about my father and how much he loved the game, and how many obstacles were put in his way to keep his from playing that game,” she says. “One aspect of his life was baseball, and in that aspect of his life he experienced a great deal of joy because he was allowed to exercise to the fullest his capabilities using something that he had extreme skill in, and that he loved to do. But my father loved the classroom.”

Max Manning, who became president of the Negro League Players Association, was a teacher in the Pleasantville school system for 28 years after leaving baseball. He died in 2003, but his likeness can still be seen on a large mural off Main Street showing his signature pitching stretch.

One of Belinda Manning's greatest memories of her father was when he was asked to tell Leon Day, his teammate and fellow pitcher from the Newark Eagles, that Day had been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The two had pitched during the World Series, and he was elated to be the one to break the news to his friend. If you played in the league, you became a part of a brotherhood, she remembers, with bonds that lasted a lifetime.

“For them, that was a shared victory,” she fondly recalls.

A few days later, Day died of heart failure.

Everett, of Linwood, echoes Belinda Manning's feelings that the importance of the Negro League, and the conference, transcends sports and will interest anyone.

“In celebrating this history, you're talking about an important chapter, not only in sports history but in the history of our country,” said Everett. “They used baseball as their stage.”

And as baseball was the national past time during that period in history, it was a premier stage. Barnstorming across the country, playing the game they loved, and faced with obstacles and adversity, before the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, the players were the pioneers of equal rights.

“Their struggle and their success can certainly be looked upon as the very beginnings of the civil rights movement,” Everett says. “The ability to overcome obstacles in the face of adversity, and that struggle, is an important thing for young people to hold on to. They're life lessons.”

Exposing young people to this portion of history is a goal for Melisha Anderson, an educator in Middle Township and the political action chair for the Cape May County NAACP. Many of her students were unaware that the league existed during that time. And incorporating baseball contributes to a well-rounded curriculum and helps students make a personal connection to how we got to where we are today, Anderson says.

“When we talk about diversity and inclusivity, it's not just on the terms of your skin color, but how people were treated, whether they were poor or rich or Black or white, or from this place or that one, because we know discrimination happens through all of those things,” she says. “This particular conference will address all of those issues and make a complete picture of that particular time period and the issues that we're still dealing with now.”

Mark Kulkowitz, proprietor of the Mad Batter and one of the organizers of the event, hopes to expand the conference into a museum dedicated to the Negro League in the future.

The Baseball Hall of Fame is still grappling with which players from the Negro League should be included. Who gets in is a big topic for discussion, and will be one of the sessions at the conference.

That session is expected to be a highlight of the conference, with a discussion of the late Philadelphia Phillies player Dick Allen and his eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Allen, who played between 1964 and 1974, died in 2020, just three months after his No. 15 jersey was retired by the Phillies.

“Even if you're not a baseball fan,” Everett says, “I hope that you would come away with a greater appreciation of the history and the contribution of these guys and what they did. It extends beyond sports to what their contribution was to the development of this country.”

Conference schedule

Tuesday, 4:30-7 p.m.

Sportswriter and author Gaylon H. White will provide the welcoming commentary on the conference's theme "Out of the shadow ... Into the Light." Author and historian Dr. Jerrold Casway will speak about the origins and contribution of Negro League ball clubs, including the Philadelphia Pythians and the Cape May Giants. White will join artist Sydnei SmithJorden to discuss his book "Singles and Smiles" and Sydnei's extensive artistic composition of the Negro League players.

Wednesday, 4:30-7 p.m.

State Sen. Mike Testa, Assemblymen Erik K. Simonsen and Antwan L. McClellan, all R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, will present a proclamation and explain a bill in the Legislature giving tribute to Cape May’s recognition of the contributions of the Negro League.

Historian and lecturer Mike Everett, of Linwood, will speak about John Henry “Pop” Lloyd, who played professional baseball in the Negro League from 1906 to 1932, including two stints with the Bacharach Giants of Atlantic City. Mike will also talk about Max Manning and Monte Irvin of the Newark Eagles, who were teammates on the Negro League World Series 1946 championship team. The second part of the evening will feature White, who will speak about “The Mystery of Eddie Locke.” Locke helped integrate the minor leagues and put together a remarkable career that established his status as one of the game's greatest players in the Southwest.

On both days, a “ballpark favorites” buffet dinner is available for $38 for attendees at Congress Hall.

Thursday, 4:30-7 p.m.

A panel discussion at Convention Hall will be led by White, who will be joined by Casway, SmithJordan and Everett, who will address the topic “Who from the Negro League belongs in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?” The event will conclude with a look at the career of Phillies great Dick Allen and his eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available for $30.

The event will be held at Cape May Convention Hall.

The Cape May MAC and Cape May Negro League, along with the Cape May County NAACP, will provide free tickets to youth and accompanying parents in need. For more information, email cmcnaacp@gmail.com.

For more information, visit capemaynegroleague.com or call 609-884-5404.

