Campbell's drive wins it for Stockton

A fullcourt layup by DJ Campbell beat the buzzer and the Stockton University men’s basketball team defeated host Salisbury 82-80 on Wednesday in a nonleague game in Salisbury, Maryland.
Salisbury had the ball with eight seconds left and the game tied at 80-80, but Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, stole the ball with 3.7 seconds left and drove the length of the court for the winning basket.
The game had 10 ties and eight lead changes.
The win put the Ospreys at 3-0 on the season. Salisbury dropped to 1-3.
Stockton’s Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) shot 8 for 16 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 30 points. Flanders also had four rebounds and three assists. Campbell added 24 points, a team-high seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kadian Dawkins added eight points and five rebounds, and Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) had eight points and three rebounds. Jordan Williams and Jonathan Azoroh each had five points.
Gary Briddell led the Sea Gulls with 28 points and had eight rebounds. Jordan Oates had 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Sean Carr added 17 points.
Stockton led 48-46 at halftime.
Stockton women’s basketball: The Ospreys lost to host Eastern 66-48 in St. Davids, Pennsylvania.
Stockton freshman Madison LaRosa scored a game-high 24 points and had eight rebounds. Grace Sacco (Ocean City) had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Olivia Palmer contributed five points and four rebounds, and Emma Morrone added four steals and four rebounds.
Ashya Gaddy led Eastern with 23 points, hitting 14 of 18 free throws. Camila Sosa added 14 points. Stockton trailed 37-14 at halftime.
Stockton fell to 1-3 on the season, while Eastern improved to 1-2.
Contact Guy Gargan:
609-272-7210
