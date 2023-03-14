Stockton University men’s basketball player DJ Campbell was chosen to the D3hoops.com All-Region 4 Second Team for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday.

Campbell, a junior and Vineland High School graduate, was the leading scorer for the Ospreys (24-6) and helped the team reach the sectional round (Sweet 16) of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Campbell finished the season ranked in the top 20 in D-II in four categories, including eighth in 3-pointers (84), ninth in 3-point attempts (232), 10th in field-goal attempts (450) and 18th in free throws (132).

He was one of four New Jersey Athletic Conference players who made the All-Region 4 list. Campbell ranked seventh or higher in seven NJAC categories. He was second in scoring average (18.7), free-throw percentage (.852), 3-point field goal percentage (.362) and 3-pointers (2.8 per game). Campbell was third in minutes (33.4 per game), tied for third in steals (2.1 per game) and seventh in blocked shots (0.7 per game). He was previously selected to the NJAC First Team. He was NJAC Player of the Week once this season.

Campbell’s 562 points and 84 three-pointers this season were both the fifth highest in program history, and he became the third Osprey to reach 1,500 career points. Campbell is now third all-time at Stockton with 1,630 career points and second in three-pointers with 250. He’s one shy the school record of 251 set by Carl Cochran (1993-97).

Campbell scored in double figures in 25 of Stockton’s 30 games this season. He totaled 20 or more 17 times, topped by a career-high 38 against La Roche in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That total was the third highest in Stockton history. He also scored 35 points against Montclair State in the NJAC semifinals.

Horvath, Cristella receive weekly awards

Two Stockton University student-athletes, Tyler Horvath and Carlee Cristella, received weekly honors from their conferences Monday.

Horvath, a junior, was selected the Coastal Lacrosse Conference Defensive Player of the Week in men's lacrosse. Cristella, a freshman, was chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women’s tennis.

Horvath won 49 of 71 faceoffs (a .690 winning percentage) and had a team-high 29 ground balls last week during two Stockton victories. He won 30 of 38 draws (.789) and grabbed 18 ground balls in a 24-13 win over Widener University on March 8. Three days later, Horvath went 19 for 33 in faceoffs (.576) with 11 ground balls in a 22-9 win over Marymount University. Stockton is 5-1.

Horvath leads the CLC in faceoffs won (114) and taken (199) for a .573 winning percentage. He’s second in the conference in ground balls with an average of 11.0 per game. He was chosen All-America Honorable Mention last year by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Cristella received the weekly honor after beginning the spring season with victories in singles and doubles as Stockton beat Shenandoah University 7-2 on Sunday in Hilton Head, South Carolina. She won her match at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-2, and teamed with Kierstyn Fenimore to win 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.

Through Monday, Cristella was 3-1 in singles, and 3-3 in doubles.