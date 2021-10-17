Campagna, Carnahan the winners of the Atlantic City Marathon

"I was in Atlantic City many years ago, but I've never run this race. I liked the Boardwalk. It was a flat marathon, and I like that."

The race was more than half over before Campagna was sure he was leading.

"At a turn I looked to see if there was someone ahead of me, and I didn't see anyone," said Campagna, who was born in the Ukraine. "I knew I was leading at mile 17. There was a guy behind me but he was getting tired. The guy in third was too far back.

"My race was consistent. It was windy but that didn't bother me too much."

Carnahan, a native of Atlanta, Georgia and now a resident of Princeton, dominated the last third of the women's race.

"It feels good to win," Carnahan said. "I went out conservatively. About mile 16 I felt pretty good and caught a runner ahead of me. It felt good at the end.

"This is a fun event and was good to run. I've never been to Atlantic City before. I've only lived in New Jersey about a year."

Keebler, who was also running his first marathon, ran cross country and track and field for Boston College and now lives in that area.

He took a few years off from competing, and said Sunday's race felt like being a kid again.