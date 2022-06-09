Cam Orellana scores two as Nor'easters stay unbeaten

OCEAN CITY — Forward Nicolas Cam Orellana scored two second-half goals to rescue the Ocean City Nor’easters in a come-from behind 2-1 win over Lehigh Valley United on Wednesday night at Carey Stadium.

The unbeaten Nor’easters improved to 4-0-1 for 13 points to lead the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Winless Lehigh Valley, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, looked better than its record but dropped to 0-5-1.

The Nor’easters were down 1-0, but Cam Orellana took a header from the right side from Daniel Diaz-Bonilla and headed in the tying goal in the 71st minute. Cam Orellana followed that up by scoring the game winner, booting a loose ball into the net from five yards out in front. He leads the Nor’easters with four goals on the season.

“I was worried for the team (when O.C. was trailing), because we are still just a big bunch of good players individually and we have to play as a team to win championships,” said Cam Orellana, a 23-year-old resident of Santiago, Chile. “I have to do my job and score goals. We need everyone playing as a team. We’re still working on it.

“The first goal came after a header to the middle from Danny, and I was there to head the goal. The second one was a loose ball, and I knew it was going to bounce high. I controlled it and put it in the back of the net. It was a big relief. I’m happy for the team and I can’t wait to come back and play here.”

The Nor’easters won’t play again at home until they meet Real Central New Jersey at 7 p.m. June 19 at Carey Stadium. In between, Ocean City has two away games. O.C. will travel to Lehigh Valley for a rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moravian College in Bethlehem. O.C. will then play Reading United AC at 7 p.m. June 17 at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“Ocean City had a couple good chances in the first half, but Lehigh Valley goalie Cameron Hall made two of his six saves. Nor’easters goalie Ben Martino didn’t have to make a stop in the first half, and had only one in the game.

Lehigh Valley scored first in the 66th minute. Andrei Mitran blasted in a goal on a free kick into the right corner from outside the 18 yard line. Martino got a piece of it, but the shot continued into the net.

“It was torment for 90 minutes,” Ocean City coach Kevin Nuss said. “We controlled large portions of the game and we didn’t finish our chances. But it shows the character of our team that we continue to fight back and get late goals. Sometimes you have to do what it takes to win, and that’s the heart of a champion. Hopefully we can start to find our sharpness with that fight and with that passion, and we’ll go to a whole another level.”

Nuss had a lot of praise for Cam Orellana.

“I’ve known Nic for a couple years, and he’s a super-high quality, talented player," Nuss said. "He’s coming off an injury, he tore his ACL over a year ago. So he’s just finding his way back, and you can already see how much quality he has and the ability to find the back of the net. We’re excited to see, as he continues to get his fitness and get back into form, what he’s able to do for us.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

