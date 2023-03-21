Believe it or not, Destin Lasco will be nervous.

He admits he'd be lying if he said there wouldn't be any jitters heading into his third NCAA Championships swim meet Wednesday.

Every year, there's a different emotion. As a freshman, he went in with no expectations. As a sophomore, he and his Cal Berkeley teammates were focused on winning a national championship.

Now, the junior said it's all about defending a national title, adopting a "senior role" as one of the Golden Bears' leaders and best swimmers.

Lasco, who graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2020 as one of the greatest swimmers in Cape-Atlantic League history, has more major goals in front of him after the NCAA meet.

But right now, winning another national title with the team and adding to his gold medal count are his prime focus, he said.

"There's a lot that goes into (winning a team national title) that a lot of people don't see," Lasco, 21, said by telephone last week. "It takes the right 18 guys that come together and being able to work together and pursue a goal.

"You know how hard it is to get top-caliber guys to do that? Just the work behind the scenes, it's insane. We work so hard inside and outside of the pool. ... Holding a national championship trophy is huge. We push ourselves every day and see our goals come to fruition."

The national meet will be run through Saturday at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Lasco will defend his national title in the 200-yard backstroke. He will also compete in the 100 backstroke (fourth in 2022) and the 200 individual medley (second in 2022). His busy week will include racing in the 200-, 400- and 800-freestyle and 400 medley relays.

Lasco, of Linwood, is a three-time Pac 12 champion in the 200 backstroke. Backstroke events were always his best races growing up, he said, calling the 200 his "bread and butter."

Lasco also owns one of the best 200-meter backstroke times in the country. His time of 2 minutes, 0.37 seconds is fifth in the country and easily qualified him for the 2024 Summer Olympic trials.

He credits former Cal teammates Bryce Mefford and four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy for helping him train and pushing him as a student and an athlete.

"I feel like I've grown so much as an athlete and a person," said Lasco, a business administration major. "Cal matured me in a way where I work really hard and nothing is given to me and I have to earn it. Being on a team with top-caliber athletes like Ryan Murphy, who took me under his wing and helped me achieve goals and helped me get into the Haas School, a prestigious business school (at Cal)."

'Don't shy away'

Lasco remembers the first time he stepped foot in CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, to compete in the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. The best advice he got was to just soak it all in.

"Don't shy away. When I walked in, I saw the whole arena, the seats, the lights, the cameras, and embrace that," Lasco said. "That was a big part of my success at trials."

Lasco placed fifth in the 200-meter backstroke in 1:56.98 at the trials. Murphy won and Mefford was second to qualify for Tokyo.

"When people see the cameras — and I had to do interviews with NBC and for swimming magazines and newspapers — and looking at the screen with six Zoom mics, that could throw people off," Lasco continued. "I took it all in and embraced it and felt comfortable. I think that helps me with every meet, is just embrace the energy and embrace the electricity in the air."

Since those trials, Lasco said he hasn't done much differently. He has actually come down in "volume," adding an older body can't handle being bigger in a sport where the most successful must be able to easily move through water.

So Lasco has upped the his speed training. But he's also kept a clean and focused lifestyle, shying away from college parties on weekends and avoiding slip-ups that can easily occur away from home.

“What sets Destin apart is his commitment to his craft," wrote Cal swimming director and head coach David Durden, who is also the coach for Team USA, in an email. "There are no wasted thoughts or movements when it comes to Destin’s swimming, and his aquatic curiosity is one of the best in the country. That carries over to his leadership qualities — he is one of those athletes that pulls out the best in his teammates by just being around him.”

Lasco's competition won't end after the NCAA Championships. He's going to take a few days off after this weekend and then begin his training for the Swimming National Championships held June 27-July 1 in Indianapolis with hopes to qualify for the Swimming World Championships (July 14-30) in Fukuoka, Japan, and the World University Games (July 28-August 8) in Chengdu, China.

Success at those events plus next year's slate will prepare him for the 2024 Olympic Trials next summer. So being ranked fifth right now in his "bread and butter" event isn't on his mind.

"What I've learned over the years is you just need to pop at one moment, Lasco said. "It doesn't mean anything coming in ranked seventh or third or last. It's how you execute that race at that moment in time."