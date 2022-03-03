 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Cage Fury Fighting Championships to return to Atlantic City next month

CM Punk Fight Future Mixed Martial Arts

Current AEW superstar and two-time UFC veteran CM Punk, seen in 2016, will call the action alongside The Underground editor-in-chief John Morgan on UFC Fight Pass. Tickets are on sale at CFFC.tv.

 David Dermer, Associated Press

Mixed martial arts is returning to Atlantic City as Cage Fury Fighting Championship has announced a fight card for April 15. 

The event will take place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and features the main event bout between CFFC featherweight champion Blake Bilder (5-0-1) vs. challenger Regivaldo "Magrao" Carvalho (6-3).

CFFC was last in Atlantic City on Dec. 17 when Bilder won the featherweight title.

The co-main event features a lightweight bout between Charlie "The Cannibal" Campbell (5-1) and Feraris Golden (3-2). Former CFFC flyweight champ Santo Curatolo (6-2), featherweight BJ "RicanRebel" Young (4-3) and heavyweight Greg "The Viking King" Velasco (3-0) are all expected to compete, as well.

"The past few years have seen our promotion grow into a national powerhouse, but there's absolutely nothing better than coming back home to Atlantic City," CFFC President Rob Haydak said in a news release.

"Blake Bilder delivered one of the most amazing comeback wins of the year to take the belt in December at the exact same venue, and now we get to pair him up with a dangerous Brazilian with a penchant for finishing in Regivaldo Carvalho. That headliner will have some real fireworks, and the entire card is going to be absolutely electric, as it always is inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City."

Bilder won the CFFC's vacant featherweight title in December when he beat Frank Buenafuente via technical submission. He was initially supposed to fight Eddy “The Taino Warrior” Torres that night.

Bilder's April 15 bout vs. Carvalho will be his first title defense.

Tickets for the card at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena range from $60 to $225 and are on sale at CFFC.tv. Doors open at 6 p.m. with first fight at 6:30 p.m. and the main card beginning at 8:30 p.m.

