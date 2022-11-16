 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Cabrini's Caroline Gallagher named Atlantic East's top player: College notebook

Caroline Gallagher / Cabrini action shot

Cabrini junior midfielder Caroline Gallagher plays the ball during a Sept. 8 game against Widener.

 Linda Johnson, Cabrini Athletics

Cabrini University junior Caroline Gallagher was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Gallagher, a Middle Township High School graduate, led the conference with 24 goals and 12 assists.

Gallagher scored the Cavaliers’ lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Christopher Newport in the NCAA Division III Tournament last week.

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made six saves in Lehigh’s 4-0 loss to Delaware in the first round of the D-I tournament.

Chloe Prettyman (Ocean City) scored in Shippensburg’s 5-0 win over Mercyhurst.

FDU-Florham’s Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) was named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom second team. She had nine goals and four assists in 19 games.

Jorja Hibschman (Millville) had an assist in Kean’s 3-1 win over Alvernia for the Eastern College Athletic Conference championship.

Men’s soccer

Immaculata midfielder Michael Balestriere (St. Augustine Prep) and Neumann midfielder Eddie Proud (Middle Township) were named to the All-Atlantic East Conference first team. Balestriere had three goals and three assists in 14 games, and Proud had four goals and six assists in 18 games.

Women’s soccer

Olivia Giordano (Millville) scored twice in Rowan’s 5-1 win over Methodist in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. The Profs lost 1-0 to Virginia Wesleyan in the second round.

Coast Guard’s Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) was named to the All-New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference second team. She had six goals and one assist in 18 games.

Women’s volleyball

Amanda Purdy (Cedar Creek) had five kills in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Saint Vincent in the ECAC Tournament. She had two kills in a 3-2 win over Penn State-Behrend. She had three kills in a 3-1 loss to Kean.

Men’s swimming

Shane Washart (St. Augustine) won the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:21.64) and 500 free (4:32.99) in Harvard’s tri-meet wins over Dartmouth (231-68) and Cornell (211.5-88.5).

Andrew Dang (Egg Harbor Township) swam on Rowan’s winning 400 free relay (3:14.81) in a 120-85 win over Stevens Institute of Technology. He was also third in the 100 free (49.88).

Women’s swimming

Grace Curry (EHT) was third in the 100 free (56.07) and the 200 butterfly (2:14.68) in Iona’s 175-113 win over Southern Connecticut State. She was also on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:54.13).

Wrestling

New York University’s KJ Sherman (Holy Spirit) went 4-1 and placed second at 141 pounds at the Racich Rumble at Ursinus. He opened with a decision, a second-period pin and then advanced to the semifinals on a medical forfeit. In the semis, he pinned Ursinus’ Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) in 1 minute, 32 seconds before losing a 10-4 decision in the final.

Rodriguez won with three straight decisions before his loss to Sherman in the semis. After dropping a consolation semifinal match, he placed fifth on a medical forfeit.

King’s College’s Cameron Leslie (Lower Cape May Regional) went 1-2 at 149 at the Racich Rumble, his win coming by decision in the consolation bracket.

Castleton’s Haven Tatarek (Southern) placed second at 197 at the Roger Williams Invitational. After receiving a first-round bye, he won by pin, major decision and decision to reach the final, where he dropped an 8-1 decision.

Marcus Hebron (Middle Township) won by pin in New Jersey City’s 39-16 win over Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland Campus. He won by pin in a 29-27 win over SUNY Oneonta.

Caroline Gallagher headshot

Gallagher

 Cabrini Athletics, Provided

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Coming Thursday

Updates on local basketball players

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

