Busy day for Stockton includes rowing, track and field, baseball doubleheader and men's lacrosse

The Stockton University women's rowing team competed at the Manhattan Invite on Overpeck Lake in Bergen County on Saturday.

In their first competition since their Florida trip this month, the Ospreys rowed against Manhattan, Iona and Skidmore colleges.

Skidmore won the varsity-eight race in 7 minutes, 19 seconds. Manhattan (7:33), Iona (7:36) and Stockton (7:38) were bunched together in places second through fourth. Skidmore also won the varsity-four race, finishing in 8:46. Manhattan (9:02), Stockton (9:20) and Iona (9:28) followed. The Ospreys' second varsity eight finished its race in 9:06.

The Ospreys will host the Stockton-Brigantine Boat Race on Saturday and Sunday at the Brigantine Rowing Club boathouse. Army, Bryn Mawr, Catholic University, Franklin & Marshall and Johnson & Wales are scheduled to compete.

Baseball: The Ospreys split a doubleheader at McDaniel College on Saturday, losing 7-5 and then winning 10-9.

In the first game, which the Ospreys led 3-0 early, John Perrino went 2 for 5, scored a run and drove in a run for Stockton. Sam Nieves hit his first career home run.

In the second game, freshman Tucker Elder went 3 for 3, including a double and a home run, scored three and knocked in two. He also walked twice and stole two bases. Jordan Nitti, also a freshman, went 3 for 6 with two RIBs and one run scored.

The Green Terror scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth to make it 10-9 with the bases loaded, but yet another Stockton freshman, Kyle Cipolla, came into the game and got a game-ending groundout for his first save.

Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional H.S.) pitched six innings to earn his third win of the season. He allowed two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out nine.

The nonconference split left Stockton 9-7-1 for the season. McDaniel is 14-7.

Track and field: The Ospreys opened their outdoor seasons by winning 11 events at the Stockton Invite at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township on Saturday.

Freshman Carson Latham won the men's 200-meter race in 22.15 seconds and ran a leg of the victorious 4x100 relay. The Ospreys' relay team included Devante Greene, Ryan Fisher (Barnegat) and Donnie Scott. They finished in 42.93 seconds.

Other winners on the Stockton men's team: Cooper Knorr in the the 1,500 (4:08.02), Aidan Burns in the 100 (11.46 seconds), Keith Holland in the pole vault (3.95m) and William Gross in the discus (43.81m).

The Stockton women's team also had a big day.

Funmilayo Aka-Bashorun won the the 100 hurdles (17.33 seconds) and ran on the 4x100 relay (51.23 seconds) that finished second. Jessie Klenk won the 800 (2 minutes, 23.01 seconds), and Kierstin Clem took the 3,000 (11:03.99).

Stockton winners in the field events were Susann Foley in the high jump (1.60m) and Lauren Preston in the pole vault (3.50m).

Khristina Washington (Hammonton) finished second in the long jump (4.91m) and the triple jump (10.01m) and ran on the 4x400 relay that finished second in 4:16.89.

Several Ospreys qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships to be held in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in May: Latham in the 200 and the 4x100 relay, Gross in the shot put and discus, Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) in the shot put, Darren Wan (EHT) in the hammer throw and discus, Foley in the high jump, Jenna Vigorito in the discus and Shahyan Abraham in the hammer throw.

Men's lacrosse: Dante Poli, Stanley Kolimago and Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) scored four goals apiece to lead Stockton to a 19-14 win over Misericorida on Saturday.

The Ospreys improved to 4-2 with their second win in a row. Misericordia fell to 6-2.

Poli also had three assists for a game-high seven points. Luc Swedlund scored three goals and had one assist. Also scoring for Stockton were Reegan Capozzoli, Aidan Shandley, Brendan McHale and Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City). Levy-Smith also assisted on the first goal of McHale's Stockton career. Capozzoli's three assists were a career high. Kolimago also had an assist to finish the game with five points.

Eric Lindskog earned the win with 12 saves, the fifth time in six games he has notched 10 or more saves. Logan Holleritter got nine ground balls and three caused turnovers, most in the game. Tyler Horvath won 23 of 33 faceoffs and led all players with 10 ground balls.

Carson Venis and Ryan Vandenberg scored four goals each for Misericordia. Robert Wagner got four assists.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.