Buddy Kennedy promoted by Diamondbacks for 2nd major league stint: Local minor league update

Buddy Kennedy is back in the majors.

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night promoted the 2017 Millville High School graduate for the second time this season. Arizona had placed infielder Ketel Marte on the injured list to make room for Kennedy.

Kennedy, who turns 24 on Wednesday, hit .225 (18 for 80) with a homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games before his return to Reno on Aug. 2.

He hit .261 (88 for 330) with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 40 RBIs, 55 runs and 54 walks in 93 games with Reno.

Through 397 career minor league games, Kennedy hit .279 with 69 doubles, 18 triples, 40 homers and 201 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Friday:

Triple-A

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, pitching for the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), was 3-6 with a 3.87 ERA, 61 strikeouts and five saves in 25 games (12 starts) and 76²/³ innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

Kennedy started this season with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League before his contract was purchased by the Red Sox on May 24 and was assigned to the Portland Sea Dogs. In six starts with the Ducks, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. He made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In 124 career minor league games (106 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 35-34 with a 4.00 ERA, 515 strikeouts and five saves in 533²/³ innings.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, wrapped up his season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). He was 7-7 with a 3.44 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 29 games (27 starts) and 144 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

Groome started the season in the Boston Red Sox’s organization but was traded to the Padres on Aug. 2.

In 70 career games (68 starts), Groome was 15-24 with a 4.25 ERA and 362 strikeouts in 307¹/³ innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, wrapped up his season with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies). He was 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 31 appearances and 28¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 165 career games, Warren was 6-10 with a 3.50 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 223²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.