Buddy Kennedy optioned to AAA, gets three hits: Local minor league update

Buddy Kennedy is back in Triple-A with an opportunity for more at-bats.

Kennedy, a 2017 Millville High School graduate, was optioned from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Reno Aces on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old second/third baseman returned to the Aces’ lineup Thursday and made the most of his at-bats, going 3 for 6 with three RBIs.

Kennedy hit .225 (18 for 80) with a homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games. Kennedy, who started the year in Reno, was hitting .302 (61 for 202) with eight doubles, three triples, four homers, 27 RBIs, 37 runs and 30 walks in 55 games with the Acees through Thursday.

Through 359 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .288 with 63 doubles, 18 triples, 37 homers and 188 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, had yet to debut for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) since being traded by the Boston Red Sox at the deadline Tuesday. Groome was 4-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 19 games (17 starts) and 92²/³ innings.

In 60 career games (58 starts), Groome was 12-22 with a 4.46 ERA and 318 strikeouts in 256 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, pitching for Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), was 0-0 with a 4.97 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 appearances and 25¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 160 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 320 strikeouts in 220²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 6-0 with an 6.50 ERA, 46 strikeouts and one save in 29 games (two starts) and 45²/³ innings. He made his second start of the season Wednesday, pitching three no-hit innings, allowing just a walk and striking out two.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 8-2 with a 5.50 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 73 career minor-league games (two starts) and 93¹/³ innings.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), who turned 28 on Thursday, is pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) since his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League was purchased by the Red Sox on May 24. In 12 games (11 starts) with Portland, he was 3-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 59 innings. In his latest start Tuesday, he pitched 5¹/³ shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.

Kennedy made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In six starts with the Ducks this year, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 112 career minor-league games (105 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 35-33 with a 4.05 ERA and 496 strikeouts in 516 innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, has been on the seven-day injured list since July 27. He was 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts) and 49 innings for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins).

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. In 26 career games (23 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 96 innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, who debuted for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) on July 31, was 0-5 with a 3.84 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 18 games (11 starts) and 68 innings in Single-A and High-A combined.

Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds, where he is the No. 6 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com. In 20 career games (14 starts), Petty was 0-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 73 innings.

Single-A

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 22, pitching for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels), was 0-0 with a 3.51 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 20 games (33¹/³ innings).

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 36 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 4.43 ERA, 75 strikeouts and two saves in 65 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster of the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance July 7, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list July 12 and hasn’t pitched since.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he was 0-0 with a 15.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.

Recent signings

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 21, signed with the Boston Red Sox on July 29 but has yet to be assigned. The Old Dominion University relief pitcher was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

IF Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 21, signed with the Seattle Mariners on July 27 but has yet to be assigned. The North Carolina State infielder from Vineland was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 22, had his contract purchased from the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League by the New York Mets on Thursday and is expected to report to the Single-A St. Lucie Mets.