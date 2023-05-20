A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple A

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 38 games, he was hitting .358 (49 for 137) with nine doubles, five triples, three homers, 38 runs and 16 RBIs. He had walked 32 times and struck out 23 times, and his OPS was 1.051.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 435 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .286 with 78 doubles, 23 triples, 43 homers and 217 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through nine starts, he was 1-3 with a 7.23 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings. In his last outing Thursday, he allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings and struck out two, including the 400th of his minor league career.

Through 77 career minor league games (75 starts), he was 16-27 with a 4.61 ERA and 401 strikeouts in 349 2/3 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, started and gave up one unearned run in four innings for the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out six. Petty, who threw 39 of his 57 pitches for strikes, did not get the decision in a 5-1 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps. In two starts this season, he is 0-0 with a 1.13 ERA and nine strikeouts in eight innings.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 27 career games (21 starts), Petty was 1-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through six starts in his first pro season, he was 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings.

This is the first pro season for Dean, who was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 34 games, he was batting .275 (38 for 138) with 11 doubles, a triple, three homers, 22 runs, 25 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

In 42 career games, he was hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, three homers, 27 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-0 with a 11.88 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings (seven appearances).

In 10 career games, Rodriguez was 3-0 with a 7.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft league last summer.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 21, has been on the Philadelphia Phillies’ restricted list since last year.

