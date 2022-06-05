Buddy Kennedy hits .321 in May: Local minor league update

Buddy Kennedy had a torrid May at the plate as the 2019 Millville High School graduate continues to make a case for an eventual major league call-up.

Kennedy, 23, hit .321 last month for the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate. Seven of his 25 hits went for extra bases, and his OPS was .889.

Kennedy went 10 for 19, including four doubles, in his last five games through Thursday.

In 44 games this season, the third baseman was hitting .306 (48 for 157) with eight doubles, three triples, three homers, 21 RBIs and 29 runs. He was leading the Aces with 15 multi-hit games.

The Diamondbacks will be in Philadelphia next weekend, and the Aces will be in Sacramento, California, for a six-game series Tuesday to Sunday against the River Cats. Kennedy, however, is not on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster, so some extra movement would have to happen within the organization for a promotion to happen.

Through 348 minor-league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 63 doubles, 18 triples, 36 homers and 182 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.Here are updates on the local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 3-0 with a 6.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 20 innings through 16 appearances (one start) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 173 career minor league games (87 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.69 ERA and 464 strikeouts in 528 innings.LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, allowed his first earned runs of the season Tuesday with the IronPigs. His ERA was 1.69 ERA, and he had 14 strikeouts in 11 appearances and 10²/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 145 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.01 ERA and 306 strikeouts in 206 innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, is pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). In 14 games this season between Reading and Lehigh, he was 3-0 with an 8.14 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 innings.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 5-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 career minor-league games (68²/³ innings).LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), was 2-2 with a 4.58 ERA 39 strikeouts in nine games (eight starts) and 39¹/³ innings.

In 50 career games (49 starts), Groome was 10-19 with a 4.88 ERA and 261 strikeouts in 202²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, made his first start for the Sea Dogs on Wednesday. He went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter, taking the loss.

Kennedy, who had his contract purchased by Boston on May 24, was 0-1 with a 2.00 ERA and four strikeouts in nine innings over two appearances.

Kennedy hopes to return to the majors, where he started six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. He started this season with the Long Island Ducks, an independent team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. In six starts, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 102 career minor-league games (95 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 32-29 with a 3.98 ERA and 458 strikeouts in 466 innings.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), was 1-1 with a 1.91 ERA and 35 strikeouts in seven starts (28¹/³ innings).

Mooney, 24, from Somers Point, was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was 1-3 with a 2.43 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 70¹/³ innings in 20 career games (19 starts).

Single-A (Low)

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 22, was 0-0 with a 4.63 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11²/³ innings for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels).

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 23 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43¹/³ innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 10 games (five starts) and 33¹/³ innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In 12 career games (six starts), Petty was 0-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38¹/³ innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. Their season begins Monday.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

