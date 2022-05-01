Buddy Kennedy heating up at the plate in Diamondbacks system: Local minor league update

Buddy Kennedy went on a four-game tear at the plate last week.

Kennedy, 23, playing for the Triple-A Reno Aces in the Arizona Diamondbacks system, went 9 for 15 with three doubles in five games between last Sunday and Friday. On Wednesday, Kennedy, who’s been playing second and third base, got a hit off San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger, who was pitching with the El Paso Chihuahuas on a rehab assignment.

The 2017 Millville High School graduate brought his batting average up to .254 (18 for 71) and had four doubles, two homers, 12 runs, seven RBIs and seven walks in 19 games through Friday.

Through 322 minor-league games, he was hitting .283 with 59 doubles, 15 triples, 35 homers and 167 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Here are updates on the local players making their journey through the minors, with their stats through Friday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, picked up his second win of the season Friday, pitching a shutout inning for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Through eight games, he was 2-0 with a 5.30 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8¹/³ innings.

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. He In 164 career minor league games, he was 35-34 with a 4.64 ERA and 446 strikeouts in 516¹/³ innings.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, was 0-0 with a 14.04 ERA and six strikeouts in 8¹/³ innings in five games for the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies).

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 2-2 with a 5.95 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 49 career minor-league games (56 innings).

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, earned his first win of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) last Sunday, allowing two runs and striking out five in four innings of relief. He was 1-0 with a 4.82 ERA in three games (two starts). He had nine strikeouts in 9¹/³ innings.

In 44 career games, Groome was 9-17 with a 4.95 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 172²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, had yet to allow a run this season through Friday, boasting a 0.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts in seven appearances and 7¹/³ innings for the Reading Fightin Phils.

In 141 games, Warren was 5-10 with a 2.98 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 202²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, made his third start of the season Friday with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), allowing one hit and two walks and striking out eight in five shutout innings. He did not get a decision. He was 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 innings.

The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 0-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 55 innings in 16 career games (15 starts).

Single-A (Low)

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, is off to a hot start with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds). In his latest outing Wednesday, he pitched 2²/³ innings, allowing a run and striking out two. In four games (two starts) this season, Petty was 0-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13²/³ innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In six career games (three starts), Petty was 0-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18²/³ innings.

Rookie League

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 21, is listed on the roster for the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complete League affiliate of Los Angeles. That season has not begun.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 16 career games (three starts), he is 202 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31²/³ innings.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 19, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. That season has not begun.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Independent leagues

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, signed with the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on April 5. He had made two starts and was 0-0 with a 2.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in nine innings.

The Brigantine resident was released Sept. 12 by the San Diego Padres, who had selected him in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. He went 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in six starts for the Padres in 2018.

In 100 career minor-league games (94 starts), he was 32-28 with a 4.02 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 457 innings.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

