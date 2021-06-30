 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper hits two home runs. Aaron Nola strikes out 11 and the Phillies still lose
Bryce Harper hits two home runs. Aaron Nola strikes out 11 and the Phillies still lose

Marlins Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper catches a fly out by Miami Marlins' Luis Marte during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum - staff, AP

PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper hit 861 feet of home runs Wednesday night.

Aaron Nola seemed to be striking out nearly every Miami Marlins hitter he faced.

The Phillies appeared destined for an easy win.

Somehow, things fell apart for the Phillies.

And when it was over, the biggest question was why was reliever Neftali Feliz pitching for Philadelphia with the game tied in the fifth inning?

Miami beat Philadelphia 11-6 before 17,190 frustrated fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (37-41) are 3-7 since reaching the .500 mark on June 19.

The Phillies wasted Harper’s two home runs - both solo shots. The first one came in the second inning, went 440 feet and bounced off the batter’s eye in centerfield. The blast helped Philadelphia build a 5-2 lead after four innings. Harper's second home run came in the seventh and traveled 421 feet, landing in the right field second deck. It cut Miami's lead to 10-6.

As for Nola, he struck out 11 but threw 98 pitches and lasted just 4 2/3 innings.

He was the victim of some soft contact in the fifth inning. The Marlins hit singles with exit velocities of 66.9, 61.3 and 70.5 mph that inning.

"It's tough to swallow," Nola said, "but a hit is a hit."

Still, Nola was not efficient and manager Joe Girardi had no choice but to pull him with two outs in the fifth, the score tied at five and runners on first and third.

Feliz then entered the game. He gave up an RBI single and a two-run double before getting an inning-ending strikeout.

It seemed like a big spot for Feliz to pitch in.

Feliz, who was 2010 American League Rookie of the Year, had not pitched in the big leagues since 2017 before this week. Philadelphia signed him to a minor league contract in December. He made his Phillies debut Monday, allowing two hits and three runs in 2/3 innings in a 12-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Girardi said he favored Feliz against the hitters he was facing, but he noted that Feliz's velocity was down from where it was Monday night.

"I don't know that before he warms up," Girardi said.

