GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As the defending champion, Brooke Henderson will tee off at the ShopRite LPGA Classic with even more confidence than usual.

The $1.75 million Classic will be held June 9-11 on the Bay Course at the Seaview Hotel & Golf Club. Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole to beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright on the first playoff hole last year. Even before her victory, Henderson had a record of success at Seaview. The Canadian native finished tied for 11th in 2019, tied for sixth in 2020 and tied for second in 2021. Henderson first played the Classic on a sponsor's exemption as tour rookie in 2015.

“This event has always been very special to me,” Henderson said. “The golf course can be very challenging. You have to remain patient and take what it gives you. Obviously with the win last year, I feel pretty comfortable with the strategy. As long as the ball striking is in a good place, I look forward to hopefully having another good finish this year.”

In addition to accomplishments at Seaview, Henderson has a history of success as a defending champion. She won the Cambia Portland Classic as the defending champion in 2016 and at the Lotte Championship as the defending champion in 2019.

“It has been good to me when I’ve come in as the defending champion,” Henderson said. “When you step up to a place where you know you’ve played well in the past, you feel like your game plan, your strategy for this course is pretty good. It just gives you a lot of extra confidence. All golfers play better when you’re confident and swinging it a bit more freely.”

Henderson spoke to reporters via zoom during the Classic’s annual media day at Seaview on Monday. She was home in Canada recovering from an illness that forced her to withdraw from this past weekend’s Cognizant Founder’s Cup in Clifton, Passaic County.

"Nothing too serious," she said. "Just had to take care of myself and heal a bit. I'm feeling much better now and energy levels are coming back. That's really exciting, and like I said, I'm back here practicing and getting ready for the rest of the year."

Henderson, 25, is ranked No. 9 in the world and has 13 career LPGA wins. She began this season by winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. In six events since that victory, she has missed the cut twice, her best finish a tie for 11th at the Lotte Championship in April.

“It's kind of been a weird year, to be honest,” Henderson said. “I’m very happy about the win right out of the gate in January. It gave me a lot of high hopes for the rest of the year. Unfortunately, the schedule has been a little bit strange where we’ve a lot of breaks and off time. I feel like it’s been tough for me to get the game rolling consistently.”

The Classic is always one of the highlights of the New Jersey sports scene. The event began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year gap from 2007-2009 when past Classic organizers were involved in a feud with LPGA officials over the tournament dates. Since ShopRite became the tournament sponsor in 1992, the event has raised more than $40 million for charity.

“The charity aspect of it for the ShopRite culture is No. 1,” said Joe Sheridan, the president and COO of Wakefern, ShopRite’s parent company. “It allows our communities to act. It allows our people to embrace it. It allows our customers to support it.”

The Classic boasts an impressive list of former champions, including LPGA greats Juli Inkster, Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorentam, Karrie Webb and Betsy King.

“That’s one of the cooler things about ShopRite is the list of past champions,” Henderson said. “I’m really proud to add my name to that list of past champs. The history, the tradition. It’s been running for such a long time. All the good they do for the community. It’s a tough golf course, too. I think the challenge keeps us coming back. It makes us better as players, and the event makes us better as people too.”