The Brigantine 12-and-under softball team captured the Atlantic Babe Ruth South League championship with a 17-13 victory over Buena on June 19.

It was the first time Brigantine won the title.

Grace Repici went 3 for 3, knocked in three runs and scored one for the winners. She pitched one inning and struck out one. Luna Chavez went 3 for 3 with three stolen bases, two RBIs and a run.

Cassidy Derrickson tripled to go with three runs and an RBI. Ceana Kelly struck out five in four innings. She scored two and drew a walk.

Lily Fuller went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases and scored once, and Addison Goodman went 2 for 3 with five stolen bases and two runs. Emma Lutz pitched one inning, striking out one and allowing one run. She also scored once.

Caroline Muccifori, who was a standout softball player at Moorestown High School and competed at The College of New Jersey, is Brigantine’s head coach. Tom Repici is the assistant. Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera and the rest of the City Council will honor the team at 6 p.m. July 12.

Middle Township 15, Northfield 1: Grace Hall pitched all six innings to earn the win in a District 16 Senior League game Friday.

Hall gave up three hits and struck out six. Juliet Thomas had four hits and three RBIs for Middle, and Charlotte Romberger added three hits and three RBIs.

Baseball

District 16 12U Little League

Hammonton 12, Greater Wildwood 1: Hammonton won in four innings Sunday.

Hammonton pitcher Brayden Bendig went 3 for 3, including a double, and Colton Robinson went 3 for 3 with two runs. Bendig pitched the first two innings. Joseph Baglivo worked the third, and Robinson pitched the fourth.

Catcher Colin Peeke was 3 for 3 with two runs, and Domenick Elkin went 1 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs. Bryan Falciani went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Hammonton will host Greater Wildwood at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hammonton Lake Park in its final game of pool play.

Northfield 8, Absecon 2: Chase Kern went three innings Sunday to earn the victory.

Kern gave up three hits and two runs (one earned), with five strikeouts. Noah Gillespie had two hits and four RBIs. Vaughn Burgan added two hits and two RBIs, and Kern contributed two hits.

Absecon’s Harry Sugden pitched four innings and struck out nine. Michael Newhall got two hits for Absecon.

Upper Township 2, Northfield 1: Upper pitcher Andrew Pashley earned the win Wednesday, working 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out three.

Matt Stankiewicz got one hit and scored for Upper.

Northfield’s Noah Gillespie pitched five innings and struck out eight. Gavin Sutley doubled and scored for Northfield, and Angelo DeCicco added a single and a sacrifice bunt.