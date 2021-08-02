Brigantine wins South Jersey Paddleboard on home beach

BRIGANTINE — The host Brigantine Beach Patrol won the first three races and won the team title of the sixth annual South Jersey Paddleboard Championships on Monday at 15th Street beach.
Brigantine scored 24 points for first place. Cape May took second place with 21 points and Ocean City was third with 18. Wildwood Crest finished fourth with 16. Avalon was fifth with six points.
Grace Emig won the 12-foot board long-course race, and Will Hoffman took the 12-foot race in the men’s division.
The third race was the paddle rescue relay, and the Brigantine team of Hoffman, Emig, Sean O’Neill, and Sarah Azegzaou won it.
Cape May’s Kennedy Campbell was first in the women’s 10-foot, 6-inch board middle-distance race, and Wildwood Crest’s Brett Petersen won that race in the men’s division.
Ocean City’s Andrew Shaw, Ellis Kirk, Brian Pasternak and Dan Casey took the paddle relay.
Teams could have up to six members and two were women.
Harvey Cedars, from Long Beach Island in Ocean County, won the previous four times it was held, from 2016-19 (it was not held last year due to the pandemic). However, this year the competition was limited to members of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.
On Friday night, members of the association will compete in one of the three biggest events of the season, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Championships.
