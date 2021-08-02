 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brigantine wins South Jersey Paddleboard on home beach
0 comments
SOUTH JERSEY PADDLEBOARD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Brigantine wins South Jersey Paddleboard on home beach

{{featured_button_text}}

BRIGANTINE — The host Brigantine Beach Patrol won the first three races and won the team title of the sixth annual South Jersey Paddleboard Championships on Monday at 15th Street beach.

Brigantine scored 24 points for first place. Cape May took second place with 21 points and Ocean City was third with 18. Wildwood Crest finished fourth with 16. Avalon was fifth with six points.

Grace Emig won the 12-foot board long-course race, and Will Hoffman took the 12-foot race in the men’s division.

The third race was the paddle rescue relay, and the Brigantine team of Hoffman, Emig, Sean O’Neill, and Sarah Azegzaou won it.

Cape May’s Kennedy Campbell was first in the women’s 10-foot, 6-inch board middle-distance race, and Wildwood Crest’s Brett Petersen won that race in the men’s division.

Ocean City’s Andrew Shaw, Ellis Kirk, Brian Pasternak and Dan Casey took the paddle relay.

Teams could have up to six members and two were women.

Harvey Cedars, from Long Beach Island in Ocean County, won the previous four times it was held, from 2016-19 (it was not held last year due to the pandemic). However, this year the competition was limited to members of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.

On Friday night, members of the association will compete in one of the three biggest events of the season, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Championships.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

What sports are most affected by weather?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News