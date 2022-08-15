Brigantine wins South Jersey Paddleboard event; Cape May 2nd, Ocean City 3rd

The host Brigantine Beach Patrol won its second straight team championship at the seventh annual South Jersey Paddleboard Championships on Monday at the 16th Street beach.

Brigantine's Jack Savell, Will Hoffman, Bobby Lenahan and Sean O'Neill won the last race, the paddle relay, to clinch the title.

Brigantine scored 26 points. Cape May won two of the six races and finished second with 20 points. Ocean City had 19 for third place, and Diamond Beach was fourth with 16 points. Avalon placed fifth with nine.

Each beach patrol had six competitors, including two women, on its team. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places. Times were not available.

Brigantine's Grace Emig won the women's 12-foot board 600-meter long course race. Kara Murphy of Ocean City was second, Sara Werner of Cape May third. Gavin Loughlin of Diamond Beach won the men's 12-foot 600-meter long course race, with Hoffman second.

Brigantine's Savell, Emig, O'Neill and Talia Wiggins were first in the 10-foot, 6-inch board paddle rescue relay. O.C. was second, Diamond Beach third.

Cape May's Kennedy Campbell won the women's 10-6 board middle distance M-shaped course race. Mia Gallagher of Ocean City was second, and Wiggins placed third. In the men's 10-6 middle distance race, Kaiden Cameron of Cape May was the winner. O'Neill finished second.

Diamond Beach placed second in the paddle relay, and Ocean City was third.

The event had two extra open box-course races called "King of the Beach" and "Queen of the Beach." The races, which did not score team points, were for beach patrol members who were not on the six-person teams. Brigantine's Joey Savell, Jack's brother, and Haley Clayton of Ocean City were the winners.