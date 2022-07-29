Brigantine wins Ship Bottom Invitational

The Brigantine Beach Patrol won the Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on a tiebreaker Tuesday at the hosts' 19th Street beach on Long Beach Island.

Both Brigantine and Lavallette scored 23 points, but Brigantine won the team title on the first tiebreaker of more wins.

Brigantine won two races, the 1,000-foot row and the paddle relay. Lavallette was first in the swim relay. Brigantine brothers Joe Savell and Jack Savell won the 1,000-foot row. Will Hoffman, Jack Savell, Sean O’Neill and Sven Peltonen took the paddle relay for Brigantine.

Barnegat Light had two wins and finished third with 19 points. Barnegat Light won the paddle pickup and the iron man medley relay. Harvey Cedars, the defending champion, placed fourth with 17 points and won the row relay. Ship Bottom was fifth with 15 points.

Scoring was 7-5-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The event honors the late Donlon, a former Ship Bottom Beach Patrol captain.

Pageant Swim set for Saturday: The 93rd annual Atlantic City Pageant Swim, a 1.2-mile race, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City.

The Pageant Swim is believed to be the oldest, continuous open-water swim in the United States. It was also held in 2020, with much protocol, when nearly all beach races were canceled due to the pandemic.

Zach Vasser, then 16, was the overall winner in 2021 in 20 minutes, 39.4 seconds. Lydia Palmer, then 17, was third overall in 2021 and the women’s champion in 21:14.5.