LIFEGUARD RACES | S.J. POOL SWIMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Brigantine wins S.J. Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships by one point again

Brigantine.jpg

The 400-meter freestyle relay of Gavin Neal, Andy Thomas, Dom Scifo and James Haney won the final event to lead Brigantine Beach Patrol to the team title Sunday at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships. Haney, who won two individual races, was the Most Valuable Swimmer.

 GUY GARGAN, Staff Writer

James Haney and Andy Thomas won two individual races apiece Sunday to lead the Brigantine Beach Patrol to the team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships.

Brigantine won the team championship by one point over Ocean City, 83 to 82, at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Brigantine also won last year, besting O.C. by one point, 69-68. Ocean City won it 11 times in a row until 2021.

Haney, a 16-year-old rookie guard, was chosen the Most Valuable Swimmer. He won the 200-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 55.12 seconds and took the 100 backstroke in 57.97. He anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay at then end which gave Brigantine the close win. Gavin Neal, Thomas, Dom Scifo and Haney won it in 3:38.57, and O.C. was second in 3:40.90.

"It feels great to win it. I was here watching last year when Brigantine won it close, and being able to be a part of it this year was even better," said Haney, a rising junior at Atlantic City High School.

Ten South Jersey Beach Patrols competed.

Thomas, who was chosen the Most Valuable Swimmer last year, won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.22 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.60. Thomas also combined with Luke Emig, Scifo and Neal to win the 200 medley relay in 1:51.01.

Avalon was third with 52 points and Sea Isle City took fourth with 51. Longport was fifth with 48.

Other winners were Longport's Leo Smilevski (24:21 in the 50 freestyle), Avalon's Becca Cubbler in the women's 100 freestyle in 1:00.24), Scifo in the 100 butterfly in 59.05, and O.C.'s Brian McGroarty in the men's 100 freestyle in 54.99. O.C.'s Izzi Rossi, Ava Berzanski, Grace Curry and Erin Murphy took the women's 200 medley relay in 2:06.19. Longport’s Mason Bushay, Pat Armstrong, Michael Wojciechowicz and Smilevski won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.27.

James Haney.jpg

Haney

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

