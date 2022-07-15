Brigantine wins own Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational; Lavallette second, Ocean City third

The Brigantine Beach Patrol won the 57th Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on Thursday at the 16th Street beach.

Brigantine took first place in three of the five races and won the team title with 19 points.

Lavallette was second with 13 points, and Ocean City had 12 for third. Longport also totaled 12 points, but Ocean City took third on the tiebreaker, a higher finish in the last race, the rescue relay. O.C. was third in the race, Longport (the defending overall team champion) placed fourth. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

The races were out to flags approximately 500 feet from the shore and back. Four of the five races were relays. No times were kept.

Brigantine’s Sven Peltonen, Grace Emig, Will Hoffman and Jack Savell won the paddle relay.

The home patrol took the iron man medley relay. Brigantine brothers Jack and Joe Savell did the doubles row leg of the relay. James Haney handled the swim leg, and Peltonen finished up with the paddle leg.

Brigantine was also first in the rescue relay, which has a swimmer, paddleboarder and a doubles crew, and three "victims" at the flag. In the first leg, a swimmer goes out to the flag and swims back with one victim and swims back, too. The paddleboarder and doubles crew each bring back a victim in the final two legs.

Haney was Brigantine’s swimmer, and he swam back with Andy Thomas, who was at the flag. Emig was the paddleboarder, and she paddled back with Will Hoffman. The Savell brothers were the doubles crew, and they came back with Sean O’Neill.

The Atlantic City crew of Sean Blair and Morgan Simpson won the 1,000-foot coed surfboat sprint, the one nonrelay race. Second were Margate’s Hayden Smallwood and Kristine Auble. Ship Bottom’s Shawn Hannon and P.J. Kolman finished third.

Lavallette’s Ben Dupree, Dylan Citta, Mike LaGuardia and Summer Sakowicz won the swim relay. Brigantine’s Haney, Thomas, Dom Scifo and Lanie Harris were second.

The event honors the late Kuhn, who was a Brigantine Beach Patrol captain.