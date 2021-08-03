Brigantine wins first 3 races on way to South Jersey Paddleboard title on home beach

BRIGANTINE — The host Brigantine Beach Patrol won the first three races and the team title of the sixth annual South Jersey Paddleboard Championships on Monday at the 15th Street beach.
Brigantine scored 24 points for first place. Cape May took second place with 21 points, and Ocean City was third with 18. Wildwood Crest finished fourth with 16. Avalon was fifth with six points.
Harvey Cedars, from Long Beach Island in Ocean County, won the previous four times it was held, from 2016-19 (it was not held last year due to the pandemic). However, this year the competition was limited to members of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.
“We’re happy that the South Jersey patrols have a place to use the paddleboard,” Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Kip Emig said. “We want it to be a South Jersey event, just like the Pool Meet and the Margate Memorials. They’re using different kinds of boards, the same boards that we use every day in lifesaving on the beach.”
Teams could have up to six members, and two had to be female.
Brigantine’s Grace Emig, Kip’s daughter, won the 12-foot-board long-course race, and teammate Will Hoffman took the 12-foot race in the men’s division.
The third race was the paddle rescue relay, and the Brigantine team of Hoffman, Grace Emig, Sean O’Neill and Sarah Azegzaou won.
“They (Hoffman and Emig) gave us a good lead,” said Azegzaou, 19. “We got a huge wave, and they got a big wave, too.”
Cape May’s Kennedy Campbell was first in the women’s 10-foot, 6-inch-board middle-distance race, and Wildwood Crest’s Brett Petersen won that race in the men’s division.
The middle-distance race had an M-shaped course in the ocean, just like the paddleboard race at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on July 22, which Campbell also won.
“It was the same race as Ocean City, but it was still fun,” said Campbell, 19. “I was leading, and a wave helped me in after the final turn.”
Ocean City’s Andrew Shaw, Ellis Kirk, Brian Pasternak and Dan Casey took the paddle relay.
“We all caught some really good waves, which put us in a good position,” said Casey, 34, the anchor. “We paddled really well and the waves helped us get the lead.”
The event had two extra open races — King of the Beach and Queen of the Beach — which did not score team points. The winners of the two races were Brigantine’s Jack Savell and Lauren Tate. The competitors in those races were not members of the six-person teams but were on the competing patrols. The King and Queen races had a box course.
On Friday night, members of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete in one of the three biggest events of the season, the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Championships.
Results
Women’s 600-meter 12-foot Long Course race: 1. Grace Emig, Brigantine: 2. Erin Murphy, Ocean City; 3. Sarah Warner, Cape May.
Men’s 600-meter 12-foot Long Course race: 1. Will Hoffman, Brigantine; 2. Zack Barron, Cape May; 3. Brian Pasternak, Ocean City.
Paddle Rescue Relay: 1. Brigantine (Hoffman, Emig, Sean O’Neill, Sara Azegzaou); 2. Wildwood Crest (Adrienne Bilello, Mark Modzelewski, Emie Frederick, John Modzelewski); 3. Cape May.
Women’s middle-distance race: 1. Kennedy Campbell, Cape May; 2. Bilello, Wildwood Crest; 3. Azegzaou, Brigantine.
Men’s middle-distance race: 1. Brett Pedersen, Wildwood Crest; 2. Luke Turner, Cape May; 3. Jake McClaskey, Brigantine.
Paddle relay: 1. Ocean City (Andrew Shaw, Ellis Kirk, Brian Pasternak, Dan Casey); 2. Cape May (Clay Stephens, Barron, Pat Kennedy, Turner); 3. Brigantine.
King of the Beach open paddle race: 1. Jack Savell, Brigantine; 2. Rick Cote, Brigantine; 3. Thatcher Hamill, Ocean City.
Queen of the Beach open paddle race: 1. Lauren Tate, Brigantine; 2. Masey Klemm, Brigantine; 3. Charlotte Giacobetti, Ocean City.
GALLERY 2021 South Jersey Paddleboard Championships
