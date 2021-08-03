Brigantine wins first 3 races on way to South Jersey Paddleboard title on home beach

“They (Hoffman and Emig) gave us a good lead,” said Azegzaou, 19. “We got a huge wave, and they got a big wave, too.”

Cape May’s Kennedy Campbell was first in the women’s 10-foot, 6-inch-board middle-distance race, and Wildwood Crest’s Brett Petersen won that race in the men’s division.

The middle-distance race had an M-shaped course in the ocean, just like the paddleboard race at the Ocean City Beach Patrol Women’s Invitational on July 22, which Campbell also won.

“It was the same race as Ocean City, but it was still fun,” said Campbell, 19. “I was leading, and a wave helped me in after the final turn.”

Ocean City’s Andrew Shaw, Ellis Kirk, Brian Pasternak and Dan Casey took the paddle relay.

“We all caught some really good waves, which put us in a good position,” said Casey, 34, the anchor. “We paddled really well and the waves helped us get the lead.”

The event had two extra open races — King of the Beach and Queen of the Beach — which did not score team points. The winners of the two races were Brigantine’s Jack Savell and Lauren Tate. The competitors in those races were not members of the six-person teams but were on the competing patrols. The King and Queen races had a box course.