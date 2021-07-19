 Skip to main content
Brigantine topples 11-time defending champ Ocean City in South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships
2021 Brigantine Beach Patrol at pool swim

 Members of the Brigantine Beach Patrol after winning the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships on Sunday night in Ocean City.

 GUY GARGAN, STAFF WRITER

OCEAN CITY — The Brigantine Beach Patrol, led by Andy Thomas, scored just enough points to win its first team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships on Sunday night.

Brigantine won four races and came in second in three others.

Brigantine scored 69 points to edge 11-time defending champion Ocean City by one point. Avalon was third with 62 points.​

The 12-race meet at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center's 25-meter pool was for the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association's leading swimmers. Ten of the Association's 15 beach patrols participated.

Thomas won two individual races and a relay and was named the meet's Most Valuable Swimmer for the second straight time. He won the award in 2019, and the meet wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It feels great to win the pool meet," Brigantine Beac​h Patrol Chief Kip Emig said. "I've been a swimmer and a swimming coach a long time. We had a good combination of younger and older swimmers. We were second last year (tied with Sea Isle City for second place in 2019). The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Meet is hard to win."

Thomas, 21, a rising junior swimmer for Bloomsburg University, won the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 11.03 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 52.94. He swam the breaststroke leg in the 200 medley relay and combined with Luke Emig (Kip's son), Dom Scifo and Mike Brooks to win in 1:50.07.

Ocean City's Kevin Lin, Brian McGroarty, Liam Garbutt and Luke Denn won the last race, the 400 freestyle relay, in 3:45.56. But Brigantine clinched the team title as Steven Nguyen, Scifo, Emig and Thomas placed second in 3:48.22.

"We have a good team with a lot of depth," said Thomas, 21, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania. "I don't usually swim the 200, IM but I'm pretty decent at each stroke. The 100 freestyle is one of my favorites, and I knew that would go pretty well."

Brigantine's Scifo won the 100 butterfly by 0.60 seconds.

Ocean City's Ryann Styer was first in the women's 100 freestyle and teamed with Grace Curry, Erin Murphy and Maisey Denn to win the women's 200 medley relay. AJ Mallari won the 100 breaststroke for O.C.

Avalon got individual wins by Dolan Grisbaum in the 200 freestyle and by Dylan Barkhuizen in the 50 freestyle. Avalon's Christian Taylor, Noah Jones, Ben Wiley and Michael Kane won the 200 freestyle relay by 0.66 seconds over O.C.

Longport's Mason Bushay won the 100 backstroke by 1.52 seconds.

Andy Thomas pool swim mugshot headshot 2021

Thomas

Andy Thomas of the 2021 Brigantine Beach Patrol.

 GUY GARGAN, STAFF WRITER

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Race results

Team scoring: 1. Brigantine 69: 2. Ocean City 68; 3. Avalon 62; 4. Longport 46; 5. Sea Isle City 23.

200 medley relay: Brigantine (Luke Emig, Andy Thomas, Dom Scifo, Mike Brooks) 1:50.07

200 freestyle: Dolan Grisbaum, Avalon 2:00.88

50 freestyle: Dylan Barkhuizen, Avalon 24.94

200 IM: Thomas, Brigantine 2:11.03

Women's 100 freestyle: Ryann Styer, Ocean City 58.55

200 freestyle relay: Avalon (Christian Taylor, Noah Jones, Ben Wiley, Michael Kane) 1:41.15

100 butterfly: Scifo, Brigantine 1:00.00

100 freestyle: Thomas, Brigantine 52.74

100 backstroke: Mason Bushay, Longport 1:01.32

100 breaststroke: AJ Mallari, Ocean City 1:11.37

Women's 200 medley relay: Ocean City (Grace Curry, Erin Murphy, Maisey Denn, Styer) 2:06.93

400 freestyle relay: Ocean City (Kevin Lin, Brian McGroarty, Liam Garbutt, Luke Denn) 3:45.56.

