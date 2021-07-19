Brigantine topples 11-time defending champ Ocean City in South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships

OCEAN CITY — The Brigantine Beach Patrol, led by Andy Thomas, scored just enough points to win its first team title at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships on Sunday night.

Brigantine won four races and came in second in three others.

Brigantine scored 69 points to edge 11-time defending champion Ocean City by one point. Avalon was third with 62 points.​

The 12-race meet at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center's 25-meter pool was for the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association's leading swimmers. Ten of the Association's 15 beach patrols participated.

Thomas won two individual races and a relay and was named the meet's Most Valuable Swimmer for the second straight time. He won the award in 2019, and the meet wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It feels great to win the pool meet," Brigantine Beac​h Patrol Chief Kip Emig said. "I've been a swimmer and a swimming coach a long time. We had a good combination of younger and older swimmers. We were second last year (tied with Sea Isle City for second place in 2019). The South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Meet is hard to win."