Brigantine to host S.J. Paddleboard event Monday

The seventh annual South Jersey Paddleboard Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the 16th Street beach in Brigantine.

There are six races. The first two events are the women's and men's 12-foot-board 600-meter races. The paddle rescue relay is the third race. The next two events are the women's and men's 10-foot-6-inch-board middle distance races. The four-person paddle relay is the sixth race.

Each beach patrol can have up to six guards on its team, and two will be women.

Brigantine won its home event last year with 24 points. Scoring will be 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.