LIFEGUARD RACES

Brigantine to host S.J. Paddleboard event Monday

gal_paddlerace gallery (copy)

Lifeguards race into the water during the 2019 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships in Brigantine.

 Kristian Gonyea, For The Press

The seventh annual South Jersey Paddleboard Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the 16th Street beach in Brigantine.

There are six races. The first two events are the women's and men's 12-foot-board 600-meter races. The paddle rescue relay is the third race. The next two events are the women's and men's 10-foot-6-inch-board middle distance races. The four-person paddle relay is the sixth race.

Each beach patrol can have up to six guards on its team, and two will be women.

Brigantine won its home event last year with 24 points. Scoring will be 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

