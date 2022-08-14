Brigantine to host S.J. Paddleboard event Monday

The seventh annual South Jersey Paddleboard Championships will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the 16th Street beach in Brigantine.
There are six races. The first two events are the women's and men's 12-foot-board 600-meter races. The paddle rescue relay is the third race. The next two events are the women's and men's 10-foot-6-inch-board middle distance races. The four-person paddle relay is the sixth race.
Each beach patrol can have up to six guards on its team, and two will be women.
Brigantine won its home event last year with 24 points. Scoring will be 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.
Brigantine's Will Hoffman comes ashore on his way to victory in a 600-meter race.
On August 2 2021, in Brigantine, the annual South Jersey Paddle Board Championships were held with near perfect weather. (l-r) Brigantine's Will Hoffman and Grace Emig lead in the first leg of the rescue paddle relay.
The Brigantine Beach Patrol's Will Hoffman and Grace Emig cheer for teammates Sean O'Neil and Sarah Azegezau during a race Monday night at the South Jersey Paddle Board Championships on Monday night in Brigantine.
On August 2 2021, in Brigantine, the annual South Jersey Paddle Board Championships were held with near perfect weather. (l-r) Brigantine's Sean O'Neil and Sarah Azegezau place first in the final leg of the paddle rescue relay.
On August 2 2021, in Brigantine, the annual South Jersey Paddle Board Championships were held with near perfect weather. Brigantine's Jack Savell earned the title of King of the Beach in the men's final.
Brigantine's Jack Savell earned the title of King of the Beach in the men's final.
