Brigantine lifeguard races moved to Tuesday
Brigantine lifeguard races moved to Tuesday

Brigantine Lifeguard Races

Brigantine's David Cooker (front) and Matt Dolan get a push from teammates on the rowing leg of the Iron Man Relay event. Wednesday July 6 2016 Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Beach Patrol Lifeguard Invitational races. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe

The 56th annual Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational, scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 13 due a forecast of bad weather from the approaching Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Kuhn Invitational will be at 6 p.m. at 17th Street beach in Brigantine.

The five races are all relays out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again. The races are the four-person paddle relay, the three-crew surfboat relay, the four-person swim relay, the iron man medley relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a doubles crew), and the rescue relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a crew each bringing back a guard in a simulated rescue).

