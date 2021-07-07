Brigantine lifeguard races moved to Tuesday

The 56th annual Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational, scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 13 due a forecast of bad weather from the approaching Tropical Storm Elsa.
The Kuhn Invitational will be at 6 p.m. at 17th Street beach in Brigantine.
The five races are all relays out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again. The races are the four-person paddle relay, the three-crew surfboat relay, the four-person swim relay, the iron man medley relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a doubles crew), and the rescue relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a crew each bringing back a guard in a simulated rescue).
Guy Gargan
Staff Writer
