Brigantine Beach Patrol to host 56th Kuhn Invitational on Tuesday

The 56th Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational will be held at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the 17th Street beach.
The event's five races are all relays out to flags about 500 feet from shore and back again. The races are the four-person paddle relay, the three-crew surfboat relay, the four-person swim relay, the iron man medley relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a doubles crew) and the rescue relay (a swimmer, a paddleboarder and a crew each bringing back a guard in a simulated rescue).
Brigantine won the team title with 18 points in 2019, the last time the event was held. Atlantic City was second with 16 points, and Lavallette placed third with 15. Longport, the 2018 winner, took fourth with 12.
