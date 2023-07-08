A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, was optioned back to the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) on Thursday. Kennedy was called up Tuesday and pitched in his first major league game since 2018, when he was with the San Diego Padres, and earned the win for the Reds. Kennedy’s contract was purchased May 13 by the Reds from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. In eight minor league starts with Louisville this year, he was 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 71 games, he was hitting .340 (89 for 262) with 18 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 60 runs and 37 RBIs. He had walked 60 times and struck out 50 times, and his OPS was .981.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 17 starts, he was 1-6 with an 8.69 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings. In his last start Wednesday, he allowed a run on six hits and two walks and struck out three in six innings and got the no-decision.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through nine starts this season, he was 0-1 with a 1.53 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 13 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-5 with a 7.97 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 35 innings.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 62 games, he was hitting .255 (64 for 251) with 15 doubles, two triples, five homers, 40 runs, 33 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 18 tries.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-1 with an 11.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings (14 appearances).