Brett Kennedy pitches 3 shutout innings in Portland debut: Local minor league update

Brett Kennedy made his return to organized baseball Friday.

Pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the 2012 Atlantic City High School graduate pitched three innings of relief against the Somerset Patriots. He allowed just one hit — to top New York Yankees prospect and Delbarton High School grad Anthony Volpe — and faced the minimum nine batters.

Kennedy, 27, had his contract purchased by the Red Sox on Tuesday and signed a new deal with them Wednesday. He hopes to return to the majors, where he started six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

Kennedy started this season with the Long Island Ducks, an independent team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. In six starts, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 101 career minor-league games (94 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 32-28 with a 3.99 ERA and 454 strikeouts in 460 innings.

Here are updates on the local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Friday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was 3-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19 innings through 15 appearances (one start) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 172 career minor league games (87 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.66 ERA and 463 strikeouts in 527 innings.

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, has continued to hit the ball hard for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks), hitting .288 in May. In 39 games through Thursday, he was hitting .275 on the season (38 for 138) with four doubles, three triples, three homers, 20 RBIs and 25 runs.

Through 343 minor-league games, he was hitting .284 with 59 doubles, 18 triples, 36 homers and 181 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, was activated from the IronPigs’ 7-day injured list May 20, which he had been on since May 2. He had pitched twice since returning, striking out two in two shutout innings. He had yet to allow a run this season, boasting a 0.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in nine appearances and 9¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 141 games, Warren was 5-10 with a 2.98 ERA and 302 strikeouts in 202²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, is pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). In 13 games this season between Reading and Lehigh, he was 3-0 with an 8.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18²/³ innings.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 5-2 with a 5.70 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 57 career minor-league games (66¹/³ innings).

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, earned his second win of the season for the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday. Groome allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

The 6-foot-6 Groome lowered his ERA to 2.89. In eight games (seven starts), he was 2-1 with 38 strikeouts in 37¹/³ innings.

In 49 career games (48 starts), Groome was 10-18 with a 4.57 ERA and 260 strikeouts in 200²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), had not pitched since May 17, when he lowered his ERA to 1.04 with six shutout innings. In six starts, he was 1-0 with 31 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Mooney, 24, from Somers Point, was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was 1-2 with a 2.12 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 68 innings in 19 career games (18 starts).

Single-A (Low)

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), who turned 22 on Wednesday, pitched three scoreless appearances for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels). In those outings combined, he allowed two hits and a walk and struck out two in 4¹/³ innings. In six games, he was 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10¹/³ innings.

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 22 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 42¹/³ innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, with the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 25 strikeouts in eight games (four starts) and 26²/³ innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In nine career games (five starts), Petty was 0-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28²/³ innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. That season has not begun.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

