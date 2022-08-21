Brett Kennedy earns save in new relief role: Local minor league update

Brett Kennedy is on his second chance to get back to the majors, and it seems the Boston Red Sox are trying out a new role for the Atlantic City High School alum.

The former major league starting pitcher is being tested as a reliever by the Portland Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate.

Kennedy, 28, had pitched three times in relief since Aug. 13 and earned his first career minor league save Thursday. The right-hander pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a hit and striking out one in a win against the Reading Fightin Phils.

Kennedy is 3-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 16 games (12 starts) and 65¹/³ innings.

Kennedy made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. He started this season with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League before his contract was purchased by the Red Sox on May 24. In six starts with the Ducks, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 116 career minor league games (106 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 35-33 with a 4.05 ERA and 503 strikeouts in 522¹/³ innings.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks), was hitting .280 (67 for 239) with 10 doubles, three triples, four homers, 29 RBIs, 42 runs and 34 walks in 65 games.

Kennedy hit .225 (18 for 80) with a homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games before his return to Reno on Aug. 2.

Through 369 career minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .284 with 65 doubles, 18 triples, 37 homers and 190 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) after being traded by the Boston Red Sox at the end of July, was 4-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 21 games (19 starts) and 103¹/³ innings between Double-A and Triple-A. In his latest start, Aug. 13, he allowed one run on eight hits and struck out three in six innings. He did not get a decision.

In 62 career games (60 starts), Groome was 12-22 with a 4.39 ERA and 326 strikeouts in 266²/³ innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, pitching for Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), was 0-0 with a 4.73 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 appearances and 26²/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 162 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.28 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 222 innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 6-0 with an 6.43 ERA, 48 strikeouts and one save in 32 games (three starts) and 48 innings. Adams last pitched for Reading on Aug. 14 when he pitched two shutout innings with one strikeout. But Reading transferred Adams to the Developmental List, meaning he doesn’t count toward the minor league roster but remains in the organization to develop.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 8-2 with a 5.49 ERA, 90 strikeouts and two saves in 76 career minor-league games (three starts) and 96²/³ innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, has been on the seven-day injured list since July 27. He was 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts) and 49 innings for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins).

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. In 26 career games (23 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 96 innings.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 19, pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), was 0-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 21 games (16 starts) and 81²/³ innings in Single-A and High-A combined. In his latest start Wednesday, he allowed a run and struck out seven in 4²/³ innings for the no-decision.

Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds, where he is the No. 6 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com. In 23 career games (17 starts), Petty was 0-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86²/³ innings.

Rookie League

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 21, was recently assigned to the FCL Red Sox, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Boston, but hadn’t pitched yet. The Old Dominion University relief pitcher was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, playing for the ACL Mariners, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Seattle, is hitting .200 (3 for 15) with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in five games.

Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft in June by the Mariners and signed his pro contract at the end of July. He played 2019 and 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania, took 2021 off and played this past spring at North Carolina State.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster of the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance July 7, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list July 12 and hasn’t pitched since.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal out of high school in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he was 0-0 with a 15.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 22, pitching with the FCL Mets, a Florida Complex League affiliate of New York, earned his second win of the season Thursday. In three appearances, he has a 1.42 ERA and six strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.

The Mets purchased Rodriguez’s contract from the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League at the end of July. The Draft League consists of college players and serves as a showcase for draft-eligible prospects and undrafted players who are out of college eligibility.

The Vineland resident pitched two years at Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland) and then three years at NCAA Division I St. John’s University. (tncms-asset)23b60b60-ce21-11ec-ba74-cb8dc42a06a1[0](/tncms-asset)