Brad Miller hits three HRs as Phillies down Cubs

Brad Miller bounced out in the first inning Thursday night.

He popped up in the ninth.

In between, the Philadelphia Phillies utility man had the game of his career.

Miller hit three home runs to propel the Phillies to an 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Miller is the first Philadelphia to player hit three home runs in a game since Jayson Werth did it in 2008 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I felt like I was dreaming," Miller said.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi started Miller at first base instead of Rhys Hoskins because Cubs starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay is tough on left-handed hitters.

Some questioned the move before the game, mostly because Miller was 2 for 34 in June. After Thursday, he is 6 for 10 in July.

"He had a really tough June," Girardi said. "But he's hit the ball extremely hard in July. We just liked the matchup."

The right-handed Miller hit his first two home runs off Alzolay. Miller lined a sinker 401 feet into the left field stands in the third inning.

In the fifth, he pulled an Alzolay cutter 400 feet into the stands for a two-run shot.