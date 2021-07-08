Brad Miller hits three HRs as Phillies down Chicago Cubs

In the fifth, he pulled an Alzolay cutter 400 feet into the stands for a two-run shot.

Miller’s final home run came off Cubs reliever Cory Abbott in the seventh inning. The two-run blast travelled 418 feet. Miller finished with five RBIs.

"None of them were cheap shots," Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin said.

Miller is from Florida but his parents were at Wrigley Field on Thursday. His tough June made Thursday even more rewarding.

"I'm focused on the future," he said, "because focusing (on June) was eating me up inside."

Miller began the night with six home runs all season. He hadn't hit a home run since June 6. He admitted he was swinging for the fences.

"I'm always going up there to hit a home run, seriously," he said with a smile. "I need to take that mindset in there, do damage, get a pitch that I can drive."

For the past month, the Phillies have been placing a straw hat on the head of a player who hits a home run once he returns to the dugout. The club somehow came up with three "homer hats" for Miller.

"I was told there was one left," Miller said. "I was trying to earn that fourth one."