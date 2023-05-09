Chris Ford, with ball, works with young players at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City in an undated photo. An Atlantic City legend who had a long playing and coaching career in the NBA, Ford will be honored by the club with a three-day June Madness basketball event.
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, Provided
Chris Ford, an Atlantic City legend who had a long playing and coaching career in the NBA, will be honored by the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City with a three-day June Madness basketball event.
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, Provided
From left are Tricia Ciliberto, secretary of the Ocean City Home Charitable Foundation; Robin Stoloff, Sylva Bertini, Fred Miller and Chris Ford of the Ocean City Home Charitable Foundation; Michelle Chalmers, chief executive officer of Gilda’s Club South Jersey; Jean Jacobson, president of the Ocean City Home Charitable Foundation; and Kathleen Rubba, vice president of the Ocean City Home Charitable Foundation.
submitted
Former Boston Celtics coach Chris Ford, center, poses Oct. 2, 2001, with members of the Brandeis University basketball team in Waltham, Massachusetts, after being introduced as the Division III team’s new coach.
PATRICIA MCDONNELL, Associated Press
Former Villanova basketball star Chris Ford displays his replica jersey after his number was retired during halftime ceremonies at the Marquette-Villanova college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2006, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 72-67. (AP Photo/George Widman)
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will honor the legacy of Chris Ford with an eight-team June Madness basketball tournament June 10-11.
The Chris Ford Memorial Basketball Tournament, which will include a kickoff cocktail party Friday, June 9, will be held in the club's newly renovated Evolution Arena in its MGM Teen Center at 317 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Adult teams of local sponsors, businesses and organizations will compete in an elimination-style bracket, with the champions receiving the Club Cup. The club plans to make the tournament an annual event and the team name of the champions will be engraved on the cup.
Six teams have signed up for $2,500, leaving two spots open.
“It is the The Club’s intent to hold this tournament for years to come, growing it into a mainstay of friendly competition in the spirit of Mr. Ford’s celebrated contributions to basketball," club CEO Charles Wallace said Tuesday in a release.
An Atlantic City native, Ford was a Holy Spirit High School graduate who averaged 33 points a game as a senior without the benefit of a 3-point line and remains the Spartans' all-time scoring leader. He starred at Villanova University, helping the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament three times, and then went on to a long playing and coaching career in the NBA.
The shooting guard made the first 3-pointer in NBA history.
Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1972, Ford was traded to Boston in 1978 and was part of the Celtics' 1981 championship team. He later coached the Celtics for five seasons, followed by stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers. He was the interim coach of the 2003-04 Philadelphia 76ers.
Ford was a coach and mentor to BGCAC members who played recreational basketball at the gym. In 2021, he served on the GO HOOPS Committee that guided the capital campaign started for the gym's renovation project. The space was used as a boxing ring for boys in the 1970s and as a basketball court in the 1980s. The state-of-the-art Evolution Arena, which opened Sept. 13, hosts basketball and other youth sports, speaking engagements and cultural exhibits.
“We are proud to hold this inaugural tournament in memory of Chris Ford,” Cookie Till, event chairperson and BGCAC board member said in the release. “His legacy has touched so many peers, colleagues, fans and youth in the Atlantic City area and we are grateful that his family has accepted the honor on his behalf.”
The Ford family will accept the honor at the June 9 cocktail event. The party will feature signature cocktails, live music, artisanal food tastings and a festive atmosphere inside the colorful building where Atlantic City youth come each day to learn and grow.
Tickets to the cocktail party are $100 each and can be purchased at acbgc.org/junemadness. Information about sponsorship options can also be found on the website.
The weekend's basketball games will be open to the public with an admission charge of $10 (children under 12 free).
