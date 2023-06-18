Nationally televised championship boxing will return to Atlantic City on July 8, with tickets going on sale Monday.

Undefeated boxer Jaron "Boots" Ennis will put his interim IBF welterweight title on the line when he faces Roiman Villa at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Showtime will televise the fight with coverage of the card starting at 9:30 p.m. In the 10-round co-main event, Yoelvis Gómez, a Cuban sensation, will fight middleweight contender Marquis Taylor. Coverage on "Showtime Championship Boxing" will open with knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos taking on former amateur star Joseph Adorno in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Tickets for the event, promoted by TGB Promotions, will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 19 at ticketmaster.com.

“Saturday, July 8 in Atlantic City will feature three exciting clashes that all have the ingredients to deliver action-packed bouts and memorable knockouts,” Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions, said in a release. “Jaron Ennis has shown his ability to be a future star of the sport, but he’ll be up against his most difficult opponent so far in Roiman Villa, who will look to pick up his second major upset of the year. Make sure you tune into SHOWTIME or get into your seat early, because all these fights have the ability to end at any moment.”

The 25-year-old Ennis, of Philadelphia, is 30-0 with 27 KOs. In April 2021, he became the first to defeat former world champion Sergey Lipinets. In January, he went the 12-round distance for the first time to score a unanimous victory over Karen Chukhadzhian.

"I'm excited to be fighting in the main event and I can’t wait to get in the ring,” Ennis said in the release. “I know Villa is a straightforward fighter and that’s tailor-made for me. I’m going to win because I’ve been putting in the work, day in and day out. All my hard work will show on fight night. I’m ready to shine and make a big statement on July 8. My time is now!"

A native of Rosario, Venezuela, the 30-year-old Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) earned a big upset in January as he took a majority decision victory over previously undefeated top contender Rashidi Ellis. Villa's only loss came on a 2019 split decision against Marcos Vilasana.

“I’m very thankful to my team for this life-changing opportunity,” Villa said. “Rashidi Ellis underestimated me before our last fight, so I knew I was going to win and go on to face Ennis. In order to be the best, you have to fight the best fighters. On July 8, I’m going to score another upset and ruin another undefeated record.”

Gómez, 25, is 6-0 with five KOs. Born in Havana and now training in Los Angeles, the southpaw made his U.S. debut on Christmas Day 2021 with a first-round win over the typically durable Clay Collard. In his most recent fight, in May 2022, Gómez scored a unanimous decision over Jorge Cota on Showtime.

“The wait is over and I’m excited to return to the ring,” Gómez sid. “I’m very thankful to my whole team for bringing me back on the big stage. I had a great camp in L.A. with my trainer Joe Goossen, who has polished my style. I feel like a hungry lion and I’m ready to eat. My plan is to get the knockout and prove why I am the new boogeyman in the division. Taylor is going down and the fans are going to see me at my best.”

Taylor, of Houston, is 14-1-2 with one KO. He lost a four-round decision to Ladarius Miller in his fourth pro fight in 2015, but the 29-year-old is unbeaten since. He has defeated then-unbeaten boxers Sanjarbek Rakhmanov, Marlon Harrington and Jimmy Williams. In his most recent fight, in February, he beat Oscar Chacin.

"This is a great matchup and I’m excited about the opportunity,” Taylor said. “We’re two really good fighters and it will be a great matchup for the fans. Yoelvis Gómez is a young, strong fighter and he’s aggressive with a lot of power. A win should put me in a position to compete for a world title. Everyone is gonna see that I’m a big contender when I win on July 8."

De Los Santos is 15-1 with 14 KOs, having beaten previously undefeated opponents by KO in his last two fights. In September, the native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, beat Jose Valenzuela in three rounds, a fight in which both boxers were knocked down. Since turning pro in 2018, he has earned all but one of his victories by KO.

“I’m planning to show the world that I am an uncrowned world champion by scoring another sensational knockout on July 8,” said De Los Santos, who suffered his only defeat in January 2022 against another undefeated fighter on Showtime. “I want to thank my team for giving me another opportunity to show off my skills and for believing in me after my defeat. I’m more motivated now than ever. I’m too close to my dream for anyone to be able to stop me.”

Adorno, 24, a native of Union City, County, is 17-2-2 with 14 KOs. Adorno, who lives in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is coming off a close decision loss to 140-pound contender Elvis Rodriguez. Adorno turned pro in 2016 at 17 after going 178-22 as an amateur, including two victories over two-division champion Shakur Stevenson.

"For this fight, I've had a full training camp, so there are no excuses and I'm ready to perform,” Adorno said. “I expect De Los Santos to come ready and be strong. We know he has power in both hands and we’re gonna be ready for what he’s bringing. My boxing skills will be the difference and get me the victory on July 8."

The Ennis-Villa fight is promoted in association with D&D Boxing and Sampson Boxing.

PHOTOS Boxing returns in 2022 to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing 032722-pac-spt-boxing