Richie Kates, who grew up in Bridgeton and whose rise to boxing fame in the 1970s was chronicled in a 2017 documentary, has died.

He was 69.

Longtime boxing promoter J. Russell Peltz announced Kates death on Twitter on Saturday.

Peltz tweeted, "Breaks my heart to report that 1970s and early 80s light-heavyweight contender Richie Kates passed away today two months short of his 70th birthday. What a class guy!"

Kates emerged as one of the top fighters in the world and twice fought for the light-heavyweight championship. He was part of a special era in which South Jersey also produced light-heavy champion Matthew Saad Muhammad and fellow contender Mike Rossman.

After his boxing career, Kates, who lived for years in Vineland, worked part-time as a mentor at Cumberland County jail, as a school security officer and for the state of New Jersey. He also trained boxers and promoted several fight cards, was on the deacon board at Union Baptist Temple in Bridgeton and served several community organizations in the county.

In April 2017, a near-capacity crowed filled the historic Landis Theater in Vineland to watch the SNJ Today documentary “Richie Kates: An Uncommon Journey." After the showing, which also chronicled his achievements outside the ring, the crowd of family, friends and boxing fans gave him a standing ovation.

“As a little kid growing up in Bridgeton, I never thought something like this would ever happen to me,” Kates told The Press that day. “To still be alive and to receive this kind of attention is a blessing. I’m truly thankful.”

Later that year, his hometown honored him. Burt Street in Bridgeton City Park was renamed Richie Kates Sr. Way.

“It’s truly an honor,” Kates, 64, said the August day of the ceremony. “It’s something I never even thought about. Hopefully, it’s something my kids and grandkids can see, and it will encourage them to do something positive. I used to hang out at the park as a kid, and I lived not too far from there.”

Kates was elected to several halls of fame, including the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey and the Pennsylvania Boxing HOF. He was a member of the second annual class of inductees into the Atlantic City Boxing HOF. Among those inducted alongside him in June 2018: Evander Holyfield, Ray Mercer, Bruce Seldon, Hector Camacho Sr., Jeff Chandler, Vinny Paz and Bobby Czyz.

A pro at age 16

Kates was born in Savannah, Georgia, the sixth of John and Alice's 11 children. He was an infant when they moved to New Jersey to work at farms in Cumberland County.

“My parents were migrant farm workers, just like a lot of Blacks in the South,” he said. “You named it, we picked it. Tomatoes, beans, okra, asparagus. That’s where I learned the value of hard work. Nothing was given to you. You had to earn it.”

At 13, he got a job sweeping floors and stocking shelves at an Acme supermarket. He was a hard worker, but school did not appeal to him, so he often didn't attend.

“I hated school when I was younger,” Kates once said. “I used to skip all the time. One day, a truant officer found me and told me I needed to find new places to hide. He told me about a boxing gym in Millville, so I rode a bus there one day.”

And there he was introduced to the boxing ring. While still a Bridgeton High School sophomore, Kates lied about his age to turn professional at 16. In his pro debut, he beat Bobby Haynes in a four-round decision in Baltimore on Dec. 11, 1969.

“I remember looking across the ring before the fight and telling my trainer (Vineland’s Letty Petway), ‘That’s a grown man over there,’” Kates recalled with a laugh. “Letty said, ‘You’re a pro now. You’re going to be fighting grown men all the time.’”

And though he preferred the boxing ring to the classroom, Kates in 1972 became the first member of his family to graduate high school.

Kates did not lose until his 19th pro fight, and his career took him all over the country, as well as Italy and South Africa.

He retired as a boxer in 1983 at age 30 with a 44-6 record (23 KOs). He never won the world championship, but the competition of that era was fierce. His contemporaries included Bob Foster, Victor Galindez, Marvin Johnson, Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, Dwight Muhammad Qawi and Michael Spinks, along with Rossman and Saad Muhammad. His losses included two to Galindez and one to Saad Muhammad. His final bout was a split-decision victory against Jerry Martin on Oct. 26, 1983, at the since-demolished Sands Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.

“Richie fought during what was the best era of light-heavyweights in history,” Philadelphia promoter Peltz said in 2017. “Those guys would clean out the division today. (Light-heavyweights) Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev are good fighters, but they wouldn’t have the records they have if they were facing the guys from the 1970s and early '80s.”

Kates was a rare fighter who didn't hang on long after his prime.

“I was only 30, but people don’t realize that I had been fighting as a pro for 14 years,” Kates said. “Too many fighters stay too long. I wanted to be able to speak in complete sentences when I was older.”

Kates trained amateur fighters part time at Next Level Boxing Gym in Vineland and worked part-time as a mentor to inmates at Cumberland County jail.

In 2017, Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly said Kates never forgot his roots.

“In the years since his boxing career ended, Richie made it a point to work with kids that came up the same way he did,” Kelly said in a city release ahead of the ceremony. “Whether through his volunteer work with the Police Athletic League, his work as a security officer in the public schools, or through his congregation, he always always had a word of encouragement for the kids he met. He represents the best in our community.”

Between fights of a 2015 card in Philadelphia, Peltz showed a video of the 1978 light-heavyweight brawl between Kates and Philadelphia's Matthew Franklin (later known as Matthew Saad Muhammad) that was held at the Spectrum. Franklin won a thrilling fight with a sixth-round TKO.

Kates was in the crowd that night at 2300 Arena.

"After I saw it on the screen, I went up to Russell and asked him, 'Where's my cut?'" Kates said with a laugh.