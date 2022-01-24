Heavyweight boxing scene set to become clearer

Heavyweight boxing's landscape should become a lot clearer this week when the promoters of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte conclude drawn-out negotiations over a world title fight that could yet bring Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk into the conversation.

The Fury and Whyte camps have been unable to come to an agreement over the split of fight revenue for their proposed fight for the World Boxing Council and Ring Magazine belts, currently held by the unbeaten Fury.

The WBC granted an extension of their negotiation period until Wednesday, when purse bids will take place if no agreement has been reached. That would mean rival promoters can bid to stage the fight.

Fury's UK promoter, Frank Warren, has said the champion will fight on March 26 — reportedly back in Britain after Fury's last five fights took place in the United States — and deserves at least an 80-20 split if he takes on Whyte, the mandatory challenger who has never fought for a world title.

Whyte's promoter is Eddie Hearn, who also looks after Joshua — the former WBA, WBO and IBF champion who lost his belts to Usyk in September and has since activated a contractual clause for a rematch against the Ukrainian.