 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway doctor Radcliff was medical supervisor for Pacquiao fight
0 comments
top story

Galloway doctor Radcliff was medical supervisor for Pacquiao fight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hard Rock ringside (copy)

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Atlantic County, checks the condition of a fighter between rounds of a fight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2018. Radcliff, who writes a health column for The Press, is also a ringside physician.

 Buzz Keough

Dr. Nina Radcliff, a board certified anesthesiologist and weekly medical health and wellness contributor to The Press, was appointed the supervisor for the World Boxing Association at the welterweight super championship fight between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Galloway Township resident oversaw the rules being explained to the fighters, judge’s score cards and presented the title belt to Ugas in his upset against Pacquiao.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Radcliff is usually seen ringside as a physician for boxing and mixed martial arts fights on behalf of the New Jersey Athletic Commission. Her duties support the commission’s ring trained referees and professionals and include the pre-contest medical examination before the weigh-in, as well as a post-contest check of each boxer, and for emergencies during the fight.

"Boxing is probably the only sport where you as a doctor can step into the middle of the competition and stop the competition," Radcliffe said in a statement. "In football, for example, if someone gets hurt, it may be a doctor's call or trainer's call to keep that individual out of the game, but you're not going to step up and say, 'That's the end of this game.'

"It takes real intestinal fortitude to step up and stop a fight, but I've learned that you have to be willing to step in and make a decision that you think is in the best interest of the fighter so that he or she doesn't get hurt.”

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News