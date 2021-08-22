Galloway doctor Radcliff was medical supervisor for Pacquiao fight

Dr. Nina Radcliff, a board certified anesthesiologist and weekly medical health and wellness contributor to The Press, was appointed the supervisor for the World Boxing Association at the welterweight super championship fight between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Galloway Township resident oversaw the rules being explained to the fighters, judge’s score cards and presented the title belt to Ugas in his upset against Pacquiao.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Radcliff is usually seen ringside as a physician for boxing and mixed martial arts fights on behalf of the New Jersey Athletic Commission. Her duties support the commission’s ring trained referees and professionals and include the pre-contest medical examination before the weigh-in, as well as a post-contest check of each boxer, and for emergencies during the fight.

"Boxing is probably the only sport where you as a doctor can step into the middle of the competition and stop the competition," Radcliffe said in a statement. "In football, for example, if someone gets hurt, it may be a doctor's call or trainer's call to keep that individual out of the game, but you're not going to step up and say, 'That's the end of this game.'

"It takes real intestinal fortitude to step up and stop a fight, but I've learned that you have to be willing to step in and make a decision that you think is in the best interest of the fighter so that he or she doesn't get hurt.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.