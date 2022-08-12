 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback

Britain Boxing Fury Whyte

Britain’s Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Britain’s Dillian Whyte to win the WBC heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium in London on April 23.  

 Nick Potts, PA via AP

LONDON — Tyson Fury has decided to "walk away" from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport.

Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: "Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage."

That seemingly puts Fury back into retirement, after he announced Tuesday that he was returning to boxing to set up a fight against Derek Chisora, a fellow Briton whom he beat twice early in his career.

That announcement had sparked speculation that Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, was targeting a possible unification bout against the winner between Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder, and Anthony Joshua, who are fighting on Aug. 20 in Saudi Arabia.

Fury did not give a reason for his apparent change of heart.

The undefeated Fury initially said after his win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport.

